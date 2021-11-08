CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wilson to return to practice, Jets starting quarterback TBD

Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson will be back on the practice field...

www.thederrick.com

profootballrumors.com

Jets GM Addresses Quarterback Situation

On the heels of Mike White‘s 400-yard debut which keyed a Jets upset win over the Bengals, Robert Saleh did not shoot down the possibility of White pushing Zach Wilson for the starting job once the prized rookie returned from injury. The first-year coach said postgame the team would go...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson Won't Go on IR with Knee Injury; Could Return vs. Bills

The New York Jets remain optimistic about rookie quarterback Zach Wilson's status for their Week 10 clash with the Buffalo Bills, according to The Athletic's Connor Hughes. Because of that, New York reportedly won't yet place Wilson on injured reserve because of his knee injury. On Monday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said his starting QB was battling a sprained PCL that could leave him sidelined for two to four weeks.
NFL
State
New York State
profootballnetwork.com

How long is Zach Wilson out? Injury timeline, return date, updates on Jets QB

When Zach Wilson went down with a knee injury in the New York Jets’ loss to the New England Patriots, there was an immediate concern. Wilson was seen walking gingerly from the blue medical tent to the locker room as the game continued, which was almost inconsequential when compared to the concern of the Jets’ franchise QB. Let’s take a look at the injury to Wilson and the potential timeline of his return.
NFL
Daily Herald

Wilson watching Jets' offensive success could help in return

NEW YORK -- Zach Wilson got to immediately experience life in the NFL: big plays mixed with bad mistakes and some frustrating losses. A knee injury then forced the New York Jets rookie quarterback to sit a few games - and watch how things might be for him when he returns.
NFL
thejetpress.com

NY Jets: Game-by-game breakdown of Zach Wilson's first 6 starts

Well, here we are. Time to make a conclusion about Zach Wilson's first six games. And to be honest, I don't think there is one to be made. Looking at the positives for Wilson, the rookie showed big-play ability and poise, as he threw many sharp medium and deep balls and mounted a few comebacks.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Zach Wilson takes important step in return from injury for Jets

Although the New York Jets won’t be making the playoffs this year, the team received some good news on Monday. After sitting a few games due to injury, it sounds like rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will be making his return soon. Well, sort of. According to Ian Rapoport, “Zach Wilson...
NFL
numberfire.com

Jets' Zach Wilson (knee) expected to practice Wednesday

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) is expected to return to practice this Wednesday ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson suffered a knee injury in the Jets' Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots and has missed the team's past two games, but is slated to return to practice this week ahead of the team's divisional game against the Bills.
NFL
New York Post

Mike White will start again as Robert Saleh wavers on Jets’ quarterback plan

The Mike White era lives. Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that White, the overnight backup quarterback sensation, will start again Sunday against the Bills. Saleh said rookie Zach Wilson is not fully recovered from his right knee injury even though he returned to practice Wednesday. White, who left Thursday’s...
NFL

