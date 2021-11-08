Wilson to return to practice, Jets starting quarterback TBD

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — With a big smile, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh declared Mike White will start Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. Easiest quarterback decision ever. The next one will be more complicated, even though it doesn’t have to be. The unheralded White, on the roster bubble...
Robert Saleh gives non-committal answer about Zach Wilson’s future as New York Jets’ starter. It’s not a season of New York Jets football without some quarterback controversy – and this is one of the most (if not the most) intriguing in-season debates that the team has hosted at the position in a long, long time.
On the heels of Mike White‘s 400-yard debut which keyed a Jets upset win over the Bengals, Robert Saleh did not shoot down the possibility of White pushing Zach Wilson for the starting job once the prized rookie returned from injury. The first-year coach said postgame the team would go...
The New York Jets remain optimistic about rookie quarterback Zach Wilson's status for their Week 10 clash with the Buffalo Bills, according to The Athletic's Connor Hughes. Because of that, New York reportedly won't yet place Wilson on injured reserve because of his knee injury. On Monday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said his starting QB was battling a sprained PCL that could leave him sidelined for two to four weeks.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh garnered a ton of attention after commenting that “anything is possible” when asked whether Mike White could the long-term solution at quarterback during Sunday’s postgame interview. Want to bet on the NFL?. “We’ll go day-to-day, but anything is possible, right? Anything is possible....
When Zach Wilson went down with a knee injury in the New York Jets’ loss to the New England Patriots, there was an immediate concern. Wilson was seen walking gingerly from the blue medical tent to the locker room as the game continued, which was almost inconsequential when compared to the concern of the Jets’ franchise QB. Let’s take a look at the injury to Wilson and the potential timeline of his return.
Did Zach Wilson just lose his starting job? It sure as hell sounds like Mike White in his first start could have taken over the reigns in New Jersey. When asked about Mike White being the Jets’ long-term answer at quarterback after the game, Saleh told reporters “anything is possible.”
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets hired Zach Wilson’s personal quarterback coach, John Beck, to be a full-time member of Robert Saleh’s staff for the remainder of the season. Beck joined the Jets last week and will be "another quarterback coach," Saleh said. He will work primarily with Wilson. But...
NEW YORK -- Zach Wilson got to immediately experience life in the NFL: big plays mixed with bad mistakes and some frustrating losses. A knee injury then forced the New York Jets rookie quarterback to sit a few games - and watch how things might be for him when he returns.
Well, here we are. Time to make a conclusion about Zach Wilson's first six games. And to be honest, I don't think there is one to be made. Looking at the positives for Wilson, the rookie showed big-play ability and poise, as he threw many sharp medium and deep balls and mounted a few comebacks.
After Mike White took the world by storm with his 405-yard starting debut against the Bengals, the hope was that he would provide the New York Jets with some clarity regarding their quarterback future when he took the field against the Colts on the following Thursday night. If White thrived...
Although the New York Jets won’t be making the playoffs this year, the team received some good news on Monday. After sitting a few games due to injury, it sounds like rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will be making his return soon. Well, sort of. According to Ian Rapoport, “Zach Wilson...
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) is expected to return to practice this Wednesday ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson suffered a knee injury in the Jets' Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots and has missed the team's past two games, but is slated to return to practice this week ahead of the team's divisional game against the Bills.
The Mike White era lives. Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that White, the overnight backup quarterback sensation, will start again Sunday against the Bills. Saleh said rookie Zach Wilson is not fully recovered from his right knee injury even though he returned to practice Wednesday. White, who left Thursday’s...
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. --New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, whose job security is being threatened by the emergence of fan-favorite Mike White, said Thursday he's focused on his health, not his playing status. "I can't even worry about that," said Wilson, who will miss his third straight game with a...
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Mike White will start at quarterback for the Jets against the Bills on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday White will get his third straight start in place of Zach Wilson, who sprained his right knee in a Week 7 loss to the Patriots. Saleh hinted...
Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
Comments / 0