Supply chain issues affecting healthy options at Columbus food shelters

By Kenya Ramirez
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Almost everywhere you go, you can see empty supermarket shelves due to the supply chain issue. Now, some local food pantries are also feeling the hit, but in a different way.

Food shelters like Broad Street Food Pantry are getting enough supplies to continue feeding families struggling, but they’re having a hard time handing out healthy options.

“It’s really kind of stressful,” says Kathy Kelly-Long, director of Broad Street Food Pantry.

Kelly-Long said the limited food options and the price tags to go with them is why she has seen an increase in people coming through her doors asking for assistance.

“Today, we served 45 families,” Kelly-Long said. “That’s a little bit on the high side.”

The pantry has gone from serving an average of 35 families a day, to a 15 percent increase just in the last week.

“We know the families come to us because they really need food, so, when we can’t provide them the staples that they need, it doesn’t feel like we’re doing the job the way we want to,” Kelly-Long said.

Foods like vegetables have dwindled to one or two choices. Bread donations have also decreased, a problem the shelter rarely experiences.

A spokesperson for Mid-Ohio Food Bank, the shelter’s main provider, said there aren’t limited options, they are just running slow because the pandemic has delayed shipments everywhere.

For now, they ask for people’s patience as they work to meet the demand.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

NBC4 Columbus

Dress, Right, Dress to open facility for veterans

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–A local non-profit for veterans is planning to open its first facility in Central Ohio. The organization is called Dress, Right, Dress, and is providing vets with peer programs, mentorship, and VA support. “Originally, we were completely mobile unit, 100% volunteer force, but as you can see, things are changing, but they’re changing for […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Trash a dangerous eye sore along highways

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Some viewers reached out this week over concerns of the garbage along the side of central Ohio highways.   The trash along highways can lead to clogged drains, which causes roadways to flood.   The Ohio Department of Transportation spends about $4 million on trash pickup each year and has spent more than $48 million over the last […]
COLUMBUS, OH
