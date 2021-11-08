The Sephora Sale Is Back, and These 15 Items Are at the Top of Everyone's Wish List

Kick-off your holiday shopping this weekend with Matthew Trent! From Thursday, November 4 through Saturday, November 6, make your list and check it twice at the Matthew Trent Wish List Weekend shopping event. Shoppers are invited to join Matthew Trent for the last weekend of The Family Place's Partners Cardevent. Enjoy champagne and light bites while perusing Matthew Trent's special collection pieces like the classic Romeo Hoops or the Burnt Edge Dangles, one-of-kind, nature-inspired pieces, and wedding bands. Write down your favorite pieces on a form provided by Matthew Trent and provide the contact information of a loved one who can make your holiday wishes come true.
Comments / 0