Ashley Hall, South Carolina’s only all-girls independent school, will host a breakfast panel discussion with a diverse lineup of speakers on November 19th in partnership with the Charleston Chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization. The panel will include three women who will share their entrepreneurial journey with the school’s Upper School students in honor of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day. Light breakfast will be served from 7:30 am to 8 am. The panel discussion will be held from 8 am to 8:50 am in the school’s Sottile-Thompson Recital Hall.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO