Kim Cattrall Cast in Spin-Off Series HOW I MET YOUR FATHER at Hulu

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSex and the City actress Kim Cattrall has joined the cast of the Hulu spin-off series How I Met Your Father. She joins the previously cast Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Francia Raisa, and Suraj...

geektyrant.com

