Movies

Leonardo DiCaprio in Talks to Star and Produce MGM’s ‘Jim Jones’

By Umberto Gonzalez
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leonardo DiCaprio is is final talks to star and produce “Jim Jones,” which is centered on the 1970s religious cult leader, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. MGM picked up the project in a pre-emptive situation. Scott...

www.thewrap.com

Closer Weekly

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Net Worth Makes Him King of the World! How Much the ‘Titanic’ Star Has Earned

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio transformed from a child star on TV on the shows Parenthood and Growing Pains and in films like This Boy’s Life and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? to becoming an acting legend whose films have grossed a collective $7.2 billion worldwide as of 2019. As of 2020, his net worth is a whopping $260 million. Here’s how he’s accrued such an incredible amount of money.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Reese Witherspoon Hilariously Has To Tell Diane Keaton Her Image Of ‘Leonardo DiCaprio’ Is Actually Her Son With Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon’s offspring have become hot topics in recent years as fans have watched them become young adults. Every other week, a new debate about who the children favor more – her or their father Ryan Phillippe – continues to emerge. Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe has captured a bit of attention online from viewers and other celebrities. A recent post by Oscar winner Diane Keaton led to some confusion amongst the masses, as she mistook Phillippe for a young Leonardo DiCaprio. Witherspoon couldn’t help but notice the faux pas, and had to step in to correct her.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Leonardo DiCaprio Shock: Camila Morrone's Boyfriend To Direct And Play Real-Life Mass Murderer Jim Jones In MGM Movie

DiCaprio will star and direct the new Jim Jones film through his Appian Way Productions company. Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly set to play American mass murderer, cult leader, political activist, and preacher Jim Jones in an upcoming MGM movie. YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Prince Charles Revelation: Camilla's Husband...
MOVIES
Complex

Jim Jones Responds to Memes and Jokes About Leonardo DiCaprio Playing Cult Leader With Same Name

After it was reported that Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play cult leader Jim Jones, some joked that Leo was playing the rapper instead. Earlier this week, Variety wrote that DiCaprio is in talks to star as the leader of the Peoples Temple cult for a new MGM film, which he will also produce with Jennifer Davisson under their Appian Way banner. Jones and his cult orchestrated a mass murder-suicide in 1978 through the use of a beverage laced with cyanide, which left over 900 people dead. Jones’ body was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ruth Wilson To Star In ‘Mob Queens’ In The Works At HBO From Lena Dunham & Dennis Lehane

The story of Anna Genovese, the second wife of infamous crime boss Vito Genovese who broke Cosa Nostra law when she spilled the illegal dealings of her husband in divorce hearings, is being turned into a limited series for HBO. The WarnerMedia network is developing Mob Queens with Ruth Wilson set to star as Genovese. The series is being written and exec produced by Lena Dunham and The Wire and Boardwalk Empire writer Dennis Lehane. The series is based on the Mob Queens podcast, from Stitcher, which was created and hosted by Michael Seligman and Jessica Bendinger. It is the latest scripted...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flavor Aid#Mgm#Appian#Apple Original Films#Lbi Entertainment#Wme
Variety

Marlee Matlin, Jamie Dornan, Harvey Keitel Among 2021 Napa Valley Film Festival Honorees

Cinema Napa Valley announced the lineup of filmmaker tributes taking place virtually at this year’s Napa Valley Film Festival from Nov. 10-14. Video tributes will play following screenings of the honorees’ work and include conversations with them.  This year, in addition to the annual Napa Valley Filmmaker Awards, the festival will debut a new series of Culinary Cinema Awards honoring achievements in storytelling devoted to food, wine, and spirits. Across both categories, the 2021 honorees include Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Harvey Keitel, Marlee Matlin, Odessa Young, David Gelb, Phil Rosenthal and Jon Taffer. Each honoree will be presented with a special...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ethan Josh Lee Joins Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’

EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Josh Lee (Kajillionaire, Mr. Robinson) is the latest confirmed addition to the cast of Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City, which has wrapped production in Spain. For now, the film’s plot is being kept under wraps. Lee joins a cast that includes Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Sophia Lillis, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, Fisher Stevens, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Jeff Goldblum, Liev Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Jason Schwartzman, Matt Dillon, Tony Revolori and Jake Ryan, as previously announced. Anderson is producing with Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales. While the seven-time Oscar nominee has distributed his last three films through Searchlight Pictures, Asteroid City has not been set up with a studio. Lee has previously appeared on the film side in Adam Mason’s pandemic-themed sci-fi thriller Songbird, Miranda July’s oddball drama Kajillionaire and Alistair Legrand’s genre-bender, The Diabolical. His TV credits include The Mick, K.C. Undercover, The Middle, The Real O’Neals, Mr. Robinson, Desperate Housewives, Glee, Sons of Tucson and Southland. The actor is represented by A3 Artists Agency, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Red Notice’ Villain Chris Diamantopoulos on How Good It Feels to Be Bad

Chris Diamantopoulos is truly the man of a thousand voices. You might know him as Mickey Mouse. Or Green Lantern. This year alone he has starred in a handful of animated projects, including two amazing Netflix animated series — “Centaurworld” and “Inside Job.” Even when you can see him, he is coming up with amazing vocal flourishes that bring what could otherwise be nondescript characters to life.
MOVIES
Variety

Will Oscar Voters Say ‘I Love Nicole Kidman’ in Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Being the Ricardos’?

After revisiting a slice of 1960s history in last year’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin turned his lens to “Being the Ricardos,” cataloging a politically tumultuous week in the 1950s for Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz during the heyday of “I Love Lucy.” The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences often falls hard for movies about old Hollywood, and it would be foolish to think that they’ve changed their tune, especially after seeing films such as “Mank” from David Fincher garner the most nominations at last year’s ceremony. The new movie from Amazon Studios could follow...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Being the Ricardos’ First Reactions: Nicole Kidman Captures the Spirit of Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Latest

First reactions to “Being the Ricardos,” Aaron Sorkin’s biopic of comedy legends Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, are coming in following the movie’s first screening in Los Angeles. The idea of Sorkin, with his divisive trademark style, tackling the material and the casting of Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as the “I Love Lucy” stars left many skeptical that the film could pull it off. But based on the first reactions below, it appears the movie has entered the awards race, with audience members praising Kidman and Bardem for capturing the essence of the duo. The film follows the real-life marriage...
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
