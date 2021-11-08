CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emilio Estevez Denies ‘Anti-Vaxx’ Stance in Explaining ‘Mighty Ducks’ Exit, Reveals He Has Long-Haul COVID

By Tim Baysinger
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Emilio Estevez explained Monday that his decision to leave Disney+’s “Mighty Ducks” series ahead of its second season is not over the studio’s vaccine mandate, as was falsely reported Friday. “I am not anti-vaxx. Full stop,” Estevez said in a statement, in which he also revealed he not only...

