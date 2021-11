Vermont Business Magazine welcomed their new Event Manager, Emily Adsit, this past October. Emily's background consists of working with the community in a number of ways, and has led her to take the reins in her new position. After graduating from the University of Vermont with a degree in Studio Art, Emily learned she had a drive to work with the community, and realized her skill-set was meant to take the lead and work for causes she was inspired by -- the Humane Society of Chittenden County was where she first landed and has remained a loyal committee member for several years. Other organizations Emily works with are the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington, and the Vermont Community Garden Network.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO