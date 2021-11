See video of the Badger coming into harbor for some restorative work to be done over the winter. The only one of its kind car ferry will re-launch in the spring. We're so used to seeing it in Ludington that we like to think of it as ours, but the Lake Michigan car ferry is named after the University of Wisconsin mascot. From May to October, the SS Badger ferries passengers and vehicles across Lake Michigan between Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and Ludington, Michigan.

