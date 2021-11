Valerie has three cats that often misbehave. Over time, she's learned to communicate with them so that they'll listen. Cat lovers know that cats are very different animals from dogs. While my dogs may attempt to outsmart me on many occasions, they usually shape up pretty quickly with a loud "No, bad dog!" But if I say "no" to my cat, I'm only minimally acknowledged, if that. Instead, the cat goes right on doing whatever it was doing.

PETS ・ 26 DAYS AGO