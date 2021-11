The San Jose Sharks feature one of the NHL’s top up-and-coming defensemen, Mario Ferraro. While not considered a household name outside of the Bay Area, Ferraro has the makings of a true San Jose legend. He’ll carry on a legacy of beloved players who bleed teal and white. The rich history of Sharks players such as Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, the Sharks’ mainstays who have shaped the roster over the years are the names we think of when associating those who laid the foundation for Sharks hockey.

