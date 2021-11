Nov. 2. I just realized how close 2022 is, and I had to pause for several minutes and think how long it’s been since I first wore a mask in public. It was the last weekend in February 2020 as I went to my last appointment with a stylist. When I arrived, she and the others looked at me in my mask like I was the strange one. During my appointment I asked what the salon manager was instructing them to do for cleaning between clients—she seemed surprised and said, ‘Nothing.”

