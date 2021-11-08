Minor blast at premises of Punjab Police's CIA office in Nawanshahr on Sunday night

The Metropolitan Police force has dismissed an officer without notice after he was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.Specialist firearms officer Richard Hammond was sentenced last month to 18 months in prison – suspended for two years – for asking his now ex-girlfriend to take responsibility for his speeding ticket.The 36-year-old, of West Kensington, was also told to do 250 hours unpaid work, and was told to pay a fine of £2,500 within three months.The Met Police has confirmed that Hammond has also lost his job.In the early morning on 26 August 2018, Hammond was driving home from...
Comments / 0