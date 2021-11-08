CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Minor blast at premises of Punjab Police's CIA office in Nawanshahr on Sunday night

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSBS Nagar (Punjab) [India], November 9 (ANI): A minor blast occurred inside the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Punjab's Nawanshahr...

www.birminghamstar.com

houstonmirror.com

Punjab Police find old shell-type material in Ludhiana park

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 12 (ANI): Punjab Police on Thursday found an old shell-type material in a park at Ludhiana's Sarabha Nagar area. According to the Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) J Elanchezhian, the police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information and reached the spot and vacated the park.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Birmingham Star

Iraq to send emergency flight to evacuate its stranded national in Belarus

Baghdad [Iraq], November 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iraqi authorities on Saturday decided to send emergency flights to evacuate stranded Iraqi migrants who want to return voluntarily from Belarus to Iraq. "The Iraqi government is closely following the situation of Iraqis stranded on the Belarus-Poland borders, and within 48 hours, Iraq will...
WORLD
