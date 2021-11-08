Genesis Healthy Systems says employees won't be fired for missing vaccine deadline, but other measures may be taken

CHICAGO — The Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) will reopen in Early December 2021. ILRPP will provide direct funding to Illinois tenants unable to pay their rent due to COVID-19 related losses of income. It's not, automatic though. People affected need to apply for these grants, and could receive up to $25,000 paid directly to their landlords on their behalf. According to the Illinois Housing Development Authority, if a landlord chooses not to participate in the program, the grants can be paid directly to the tenant to then make a payment to their landlord to cover back rent and some future months.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO