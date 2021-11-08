CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Watch Now: Learning to smell and taste again after COVID-19

Democrat-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 robbed world-renowned food critic and gastronomic science professor Michele Crippa of his most important skill, his sense of taste....

democratherald.com

Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
Best Life

The Worst Thing You're Touching at Walmart, Infectious Disease Doc Warns

COVID-19 isn't the only germ lurking around the venues we visit in our daily lives. Colds and flu happen, too—and even though getting hit with one of these ailments may not be especially dangerous, it's still not fun. That's why it's important to be aware—not fearful, but aware—of areas of potential concern when we're out and about. Here, Thomas Russo, MD, a professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, explains what to know when shopping at Walmart or other big-box retailers. Read on to find out the worst thing you're touching at Walmart.
L.A. Weekly

COVID-19 Survivors May Experience These Two Newly Discovered Side Effects

A recent study found a pair of side effects that are associated with long-haul COVID-19. There are a couple of recurring side effects that are now being associated with post-COVID-19 symptoms (also known as “long COVID”). According to a new study, memory loss and cognitive dysfunction are common symptoms linked with survivors of the virus.
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
shefinds

The Super-Dehydrating Drink No One Over 50 Should Be Having Because It Causes Eye Bags

Do you ever have one of those mornings where you wake up and your face still looks tired? This happens to most of us, and it usually boils down to under-eye circles. Many people believe that dark circles signify a lack of sleep, but they can be also caused by an array of different factors that vary from skincare routine to genetics and even potentially allergies. Another factor? Nutrition. Eating the wrong foods can dry out your skin and cause puffiness that results in under-eye circles.
Nature.com

The search for people who never get COVID

An international team of researchers want to find people who are genetically resistant to SARS-CoV-2, in the hope of developing new drugs and treatments. You have full access to this article via your institution. Imagine being born naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2, and never having to worry about contracting COVID-19 or...
healththoroughfare.com

Here Are The Most Common Early COVID-19 Signs You Should Look Out For!

To make sure that you do not spread COVID-19 to others if you catch it, it is important to know and easily identify all the early signs that you might have it. The holidays are upon us and people are starting to spend more and more time together indoors, partying or simply just gathering with family and friends from outside the household.
Taylor Daily Press

Why do some people lose their sense of smell due to Covid-19? Researchers find part of the reason | Science

Loss of smell is a common symptom of Covid-19 and is often the only symptom. More than 40 percent of Covid patients lose their sense of smell at least temporarily. At the moment, it’s not clear exactly how this happened, but an international research team that also includes UZ Leuven and AZ Sint-Jan Brugge-Oostende has discovered part of the reason. Their findings were published in Professional Cell Journal.
khn.org

‘No Taste or Smell?’

Used with the permission of Tom Campbell and the Cartoonist Group. Cartoons are the property of their respective artists and are subject to copyright laws. Do not reproduce or redistribute this cartoon without permission of the artist.
Daily Illini

COVID-19 survivors experience long-term loss of smell, taste

COVID-19 survivors have experienced long-term effects of smell and taste loss or distortion. Omar Sweidan, junior in Engineering, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September 2020. He has recovered but has not gotten his sense of smell and taste fully back. “Even for now food smells and tastes weird,” Sweidan said.
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

The #1 Worst Eating Habit That Ages You Faster, Says Expert

We all age—there's no stopping it. Despite our best efforts to make ourselves look young and stay youthful, our bodies will start to wrinkle and grow grey hairs and our brains will (hopefully) be all the wiser over the years. Nevertheless, there are ways some of our actions on this earth can result in adding even more years to our lives, including what we eat. This is why it's important to eliminate any terrible eating habits that can age you faster, like regularly eating ultra-processed foods.
WKRC

Study says those who like to drink coffee black often have psychopathic, sadistic traits

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI/KABB) - A study said that black coffee drinkers often have psychopathic and sadistic traits. Researchers from the University of Innsbruck in Austria conducting the study investigated how bitter taste preferences might be associated with anti-social personality traits. In two U.S. American community samples, 953 people self-reported their taste preferences and answered personality questionnaires assessing Machiavellianism, psychopathy, narcissism, everyday sadism, trait aggression, and the Big Five factors of personality.
