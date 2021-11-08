The Funny Things Kids Decided To Call Things
While raising a child you kind of build your own language together. Sometimes they mispronounce something and there is...cheezburger.com
While raising a child you kind of build your own language together. Sometimes they mispronounce something and there is...cheezburger.com
The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.https://www.cheezburger.com/
Comments / 0