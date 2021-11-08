CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC-TV comedy inspired by Alanis Morissette’s life in development

Cover picture for the articleWhile some of the things that Alanis Morissette has experienced in her career seem like no laughing matter, she’s teaming with ABC to develop a comedy based on her life, Deadline...

themusicuniverse.com

Alanis Morissette, DMX, Juice WRLD HBO films get premiere dates

HBO has announced the premiere dates for Alanis Morissette, DMX, Kenny G and Juice WRLD profiled-films in its Music Box series. The Music Box documentary series was created by Bill Simmons (HBO’s Andre The Giant, Showbiz Kids) and kicked off in July with Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage. The weekly series will air on subsequent Thursdays at the same time and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
Deadline

Alanis Morissette-Inspired Sitcom In The Works At ABC From Elizabeth Beckwith & Christopher Moynihan

Alanis Morissette, the singer/songwriter behind the multi-million-selling album Jagged Little Pill, is to be the inspiration for a new ABC sitcom. Relatable, which will parody the family life of a ’90s rock legend, comes from The Goldbergs supervising producer Elizabeth Beckwith and Marlon co-creator Christopher Moynihan with “Ironic” singer Morissette exec producing and penning original music. The project is in development at ABC with 20th Television as the studio, producing in association with Thruline Entertainment, which produces series such as Hulu’s The Great and Psych, and Crush Music, the management company that reps Morissette as well as artists including Courtney Love, Miley Cyrus,...
Alanis Morissette
First Showing

Official Trailer for Rock Doc 'Jagged' Profiling Rocker Alanis Morissette

"Her brutal honesty empowered women." HBO has launched a new trailer for the documentary Jagged, a biopic rock doc about Alanis Morissette. The title is an obvious reference to her hit album "Jagged Little Pill", which released in 1995, though it's also a great title about her life. This recently premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival, and it also played at the Woodstock & Heartland Film Festivals, and it's showing at DOC NYC next this month. This fantastic music history documentary centers on the life and work of Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette while making her breakout album "Jagged Little Pill". Mainly focusing on that time of her life and only a bit after that. Not only is Morissette interviewed, and tells all the true stories about her career and her experiences as a rock star, but there's tons of archival footage and so much more in this. Even if you're not a big fan of Alanis Morissette already, this one is still worth a watch.
wfpk.org

The trailer for that controversial Alanis Morissette doc has been released

HBO has shared the trailer for a new documentary on Alanis Morissette that has already been surrounded by controversy. While initially a willing participant, Morissette withdrew her support for Jagged after it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, saying the film contained “implications and facts that are simply not true”.
Laredo Morning Times

'Jagged' Trailer Recounts Alanis Morissette's Rise to Stardom

HBO has unveiled a trailer for Jagged, an upcoming documentary film that looks back on Alanis Morissette’s early success after she broke out in 1995. The film, directed by Alison Klayman and executive produced by Bill Simmons, is part of HBO’s Music Box series, which launched in July. The trailer...
Rolling Stone

Musicians on Musicians: Alanis Morissette & Olivia Rodrigo

Welcome to Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians package, the annual franchise where two great artists come together for a free, open conversation about life and music. Each story in this year’s series will appear in our November 2021 print issue, hitting stands on November 2nd — with four special covers, including this one. We’ll be rolling out all 10 stories this week and next, so check back often.
metv.com

Are these comedy duos or TV crimefighters?

Famous comedy duos have been entertaining audiences since the vaudeville days. With the rise of television, couples often did comedy together, releasing records and performing on variety shows. The other kind of popular TV duo? Crimefighters! Whether they were beat cops, detectives or special agents, two people keeping the peace...
