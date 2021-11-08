Search warrant issued after teen killed in Guthrie shooting

GUTHRIE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Guthrie police are investigating the death of a teen shot multiple times Sunday evening.

Investigators tell KFOR a 14-year-old died after being taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

“The victim who was 14 years of age was being driven to the hospital by a family member and ended up being able to flag down an ambulance,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs, with the Guthrie Police Department.

“We received a call that there was a shooting victim in the 500 block of West Noble. That’s a bridge here in town,” Gibbs said. “The shooting actually occurred over off of East Grant.”

Road barricades were placed around the area where the teen was shot.

Police were left to split up to investigate both locations.

“From that point, our detectives were called in at two different crime scenes. One because, unfortunately, the juvenile had died on the scene, even with all the medical care they were able to give,” Gibbs said.

Police say the victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

But it’s not clear why or how.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist.

“Through their investigation, they identified a person of interest. Obtained a search warrant and then served that this morning at approximately 2:45 am,” Gibbs said.

Another juvenile was taken into custody for questioning but has since been released.

“After the search warrant was conducted and our juvenile was questioned, now they’ll take that information to see if any other search warrants need to be garnered,” Gibbs said.

Police have identified the shooting victim. They tell us they are waiting to release his name.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.