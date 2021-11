It counts for real this time. Last season, due to COVID, N.C. State didn’t get an exhibition basketball game, instead jumping right into the real games. This year, with so many new faces, the Wolfpack got a much needed exhibition game last week, a 87-68 win over Elizabeth City State. On Tuesday, N.C. State will officially kick off the new season, taking on Bucknell at 8 p.m (ACCN Extra) in PNC Arena. The Wolfpack have historically been solid in these situations under head coach Kevin Keatts.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO