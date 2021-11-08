CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person shot at RV park in Desert Edge; Suspect detained near Coachella

By Jesus Reyes
 5 days ago
A person has been rushed to the hospital after being shot near an RV in the community of Desert Edge Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 2:40 p.m. at the Desert Springs RV Park on the 17300 block of Johnson Road, east of North Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs.

Deputies located a person with gunshot wounds, Sergeant Albert Martinez of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, confirmed to News Channel 3.

The victim has been transported to the hospital. There was no word on the severity of the person's injuries at this time.

Martinez also confirmed that a suspect was detained around the area of Dillon Road and Tyler Street near Coachella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgUBK_0cqZaJlf00
Scene near Coachella

We have a crew on the way to both scenes. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

