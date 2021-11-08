CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LiAngelo Ball Inches Closer to a Family Reunion With His Brothers After a Shining Performance in G League Debut

By Jack Dougherty
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lonzo and LaMelo Ball have enjoyed plenty of success early in their NBA careers, but LiAngelo Ball hasn’t been able to find a spot alongside his two brothers in the league. The middle brother failed to make the Charlotte Hornets‘ final roster this year after playing fairly well in the Summer...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
Sporting News

What is LiAngelo Ball's path to the NBA? Forward enjoys breakout G League debut

LiAngelo Ball is looking to join his older brother Lonzo and his younger brother LaMelo in the NBA, and his G League debut was a step in the right direction on that front. Ball was selected by the Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets' affiliate development team, with the No. 14 overall pick in the G League Draft a few weeks back.
NBA
chatsports.com

LaMelo Ball Continues To Shine Despite Hornets Woes

The Charlotte Hornets fall to 0-2 on their west coast road trip with a loss to the Sacramento Kings. LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward, however, looked like they were in mid-season form. Ball finished with 24 points and 13 assists. He was listed as probable to play in this game...
NBA
Sporting News

When is LiAngelo Ball playing in the NBA G League? Greensboro Swarm: Roster, stats, schedule

LiAngelo Ball continues to push for a chance in the NBA and will spend the season starting off with the Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets' G League affiliate. After playing for the Hornets at Las Vegas Summer League, Ball signed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Hornets this offseason but was waived immediately after, allowing their G League team to retain his rights.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Troubling Zion Williamson Video

It’s unclear when Zion Williamson will be back in the lineup for the New Orleans Pelicans. Based on Saturday night’s video, it could be a while. The former Duke Blue Devils star is rehabbing from a foot injury. There have been growing concerns about Williamson’s physical status. Several notable NBA big men have had their careers impacted by foot injuries. While Williamson isn’t a center like Greg Oden, he still carries a ton of weight, which could cause issues down the road.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liangelo Ball
The Big Lead

Zion Williamson Looks Horrible

Zion Williamson is recovering from offseason foot surgery with no timetable for when he will play basketball competitively again. His weight reportedly ballooned to over 300 pounds following the surgery and Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin said this week that Williamson still hasn’t been cleared to resume practicing with the team.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball Brothers#G League Debut#The Summer League#Nba Draft#The Detroit Pistons#Hornets
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Chicago Bulls: "You Got Three Elite-Level Scorers."

The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
NBA
The Big Lead

Marcus Morris to Shannon Sharpe: 'Shut Your Drunk Ass Up'

Nikola Jokic took out Markieff Morris last night in the waning moments of a Denver Nuggets win over the Miami Heat Monday night. It has been the reigning topic of discussion on NBA Twitter today. It was a move completely out of character for Jokic, who traditionally lets his play do the talking. Matters were not helped by Jokic's brothers creating a Twitter account to threaten Morris and his brother, Marcus, who plays for the Clippers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
G League
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

175K+
Followers
23K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy