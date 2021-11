Free gas event for SD veterans, active military members

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — 'Helpful Honda People' is offering free gas to veterans, Active and Retired military members (with valid I.D.) at various gas stations in San Diego County.

The company says If you drive a Honda you can get free gas too.

Select gas stations in San Diego, Carlsbad, Vista, and Chula Vista will participate Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for Veterans Day.

Tuesday, November 9 – San Diego



10:30-11:30 a.m., Mobil: 4404 Ingraham St, San Diego, CA 92109

1-2 p.m., Arco: 2404 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104

Wednesday, November 10 – Carlsbad & Vista