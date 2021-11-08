Falling back: Daylight Saving Time and students

The good news: Everyone will gain an hour of sleep Saturday night. The bad news: It’s about to start getting dark really early. Daylight Savings Time ends Saturday. If you want to get technical, DST officially ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. That means everyone will set their clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night — smart clocks, such as those on cell phones and other connected devices, will update automatically overnight — as most of the United States transitions to standard time for the winter months.

