Facing a Chargers team that's been up and down this season, the Vikings certainly could emerge from SoFi Stadium with a victory, especially given how many of their fans are likely to make the trip west for the game. A Vikings defense that has been depleted by injuries and COVID-19, though, could have too much trouble slowing down Justin Herbert to come out of L.A. with the win.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO