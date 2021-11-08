CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters in three cities approved ranked-choice voting measures on Nov. 2

By Josh Altic
 5 days ago
Voters in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Broomfield, Colorado, and Westbook, Maine, approved ballot measures to enact ranked-choice voting (RCV) for mayor and city council elections. Westbrook’s measure also enacts RCV for school committee elections.

A ranked-choice voting system (RCV) is an electoral system in which voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots. If a candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, he or she is declared the winner. If no candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated. First-preference votes cast for the failed candidate are eliminated, lifting the second-preference choices indicated on those ballots. A new tally is conducted to determine whether any candidate has won a majority of the adjusted votes. The process is repeated until a candidate wins an outright majority.

  • Ann Arbor voters approved Proposal B by 73% to 27%. Proposal B was designed to enact RCV for mayor and city council elections when authorized by state law. Proposal B made Ann Arbor the third city in Michigan to adopt RCV.
  • Westbrook voters approved a ranked-choice voting initiative by 63% to 37%. Maine is one of the states that has enacted RCV at the state level. The initiative made Westbrook the second city in Maine after Portland to enact RCV.
  • Broomfield voters approved Question 2A by 52% to 48%. Question 2A made Broomfield the fifth city in Colorado to adopt RCV. Boulder voters approved an RCV measure in 2020.

Earlier this year, voters in Austin, Texas, and Burlington, Vermont, approved ranked-choice voting ballot measures.

Two states—Maine and Alaska—have adopted RCV for statewide elections, both through citizen initiatives. Another eight states contained jurisdictions that had implemented RCV at some level. Another six states contained jurisdictions that had adopted but not yet implemented RCV in local elections.

Additional reading:

  • Broomfield, Colorado, Question 2A, Ranked-Choice Voting (November 2021)
  • Ann Arbor, Michigan, Proposal B, Ranked-Choice Voting Charter Amendment (November 2021)
Ballotpedia News

Congressional redistricting authority passes to Virginia Supreme Court, legislators nominate special masters

The Virginia Supreme Court will now have the authority to draft new congressional maps in the state after the Virginia Redistricting Commission did not meet the Nov. 8, 2021, deadline to submit a plan for U.S. House districts. Under the constitutional amendment that established the commission, party leaders of the House of Delegates and Senate must nominate three special masters from each party to assist the court in the redistricting process, which they did on Nov. 1. The court will then select one special master from each party’s list of nominees.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Redistricting committees appointed, adjourned, and change in Ohio, New Mexico, and Utah

Here’s a summary of recent redistricting committee updates from Ohio, New Mexico, and Utah. In Ohio, the state legislature announced members of the Joint Committee on Redistricting, which will be holding two hearings on congressional redistricting proposals before the Nov. 30 deadline for map enactment. The committee’s members are Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R), Sen. Rob McColley (R), Sen. Vernon Sykes (D), Rep. Beth Liston (D), Rep. Scott Oelslager (R), and Rep. Shane Wilkin (R). Sykes is the only member of the joint committee who was also a member of the Ohio Redistricting Commission.
OHIO STATE
Ballotpedia News

The latest state, congressional redistricting news

Welcome to the Wednesday, November 10, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. The cities that voted to adopt ranked-choice voting. Congressional and state legislative redistricting update. Here’s where congressional and state legislative redistricting efforts stand as of Nov. 9. Here are the most recent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Decade-high rate of state legislative incumbents defeated in 2021

Welcome to the Tuesday, November 9, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Decade-high rate of state legislative incumbents defeated in 2021. Six police-related local ballot measures were decided on Nov. 2. One month until the first filing deadline for 2022. Decade-high rate of state...
Ballotpedia News

Voters in Dover to decide city council special election on Nov. 16

The city of Dover, D.E., is holding a nonpartisan special election for District 1 on the city council on Nov. 16. The filing deadline for this election was Nov. 1. Julia Pillsbury and Brandy Walker are running in the special election. The special election was called after Matthew Lindell resigned from his seat on the nine-seat city council after deciding to move from the district. Lindell served from 2017 to 2021.
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia tracked 12 police-related local ballot measures in 2021

Ballotpedia covered 12 local ballot measures concerning police policy in 2021. Six of those were decided on Nov. 2. According to unofficial election results, voters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, defeated an initiative that would have replaced the police department with a department of public safety in the city charter. The margin was 56.2% to 43.8%. Supporters of the initiative included U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-5), Attorney General Keith Ellison (D), and the Open Society Policy Center. Opponents included U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D), U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D), Gov. Tim Walz (D), and Mayor Jacob Frey, who was reelected on Nov. 2.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ballotpedia News

Democrats and Republicans deciding on candidates for Connecticut House 116 vacancy

A special election has been called for the Connecticut House of Representatives District 116 for Dec. 14. Prospective candidates will be nominated by their respective parties. Michael DiMassa (D) resigned from the state House on Oct. 25 following his arrest on Oct. 18. DiMassa first assumed office in 2016 after defeating incumbent Louis Esposito in the Democratic primary and Richard DePalma (R) in the general election.
Ballotpedia News

Detroit voters approve reparations and entheogenic plants measures, reject measure on initiative appropriations

Voters in Detroit, Michigan, decided three ballot measures on Nov. 2, including two citizen-initiated initiatives and an advisory question. Proposal E (decriminalization of entheogenic plants such as psilocybin) and Proposal R (reparations committee creation) were approved. Proposal S was defeated. Proposal E was designed to decriminalize the possession and therapeutic...
DETROIT, MI
Ballotpedia News

Iowa, Massachusetts enact new district maps

Iowa enacted new congressional and state legislative maps, and Massachusetts enacted new state legislative maps, on Nov. 4. Nationwide, legislative redistricting has been completed for 444 of 1,972 state Senate seats (22.5%) and 1,243 of 5,411 state House seats (23.0%). In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) signed new congressional and...
IOWA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Redistricting timeline update: Georgia begins special session, New Hampshire and Ohio redistricting efforts delayed

Here’s a summary of recent redistricting updates from Georgia, New Hampshire, and Ohio. Georgia: The Georgia State Legislature convened for a special session focused on redistricting on Nov. 3, 2021. Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan (R) said he expected the legislature to agree on and pass state legislative maps quicker than congressional maps. “[State legislative maps] will be more straightforward. The congressional ones will be a little more involved,” Dugan said.
GEORGIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Independence Institute submits signatures for Colorado initiative targeting the 2022 ballot to lower the state income tax rate

On Oct. 29, 2021, the Independence Institute of Colorado reported submitting over 216,000 signatures for an initiative targeting the 2022 ballot to decrease the state’s income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40%. The Independence Institute describes itself as a free-market think tank with a mission to “empower individuals and to educate citizens, legislators and opinion makers about public policies that enhance personal and economic freedom.”
COLORADO STATE
Ballotpedia News

Mayoral partisanship in the country’s largest cities

Welcome to the Monday, November 8, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. An invitation to join our election analysis briefing on Nov. 10. Alabama’s and North Carolina’s new congressional, legislative district maps. No partisan changes occurred in Nov. 2 mayoral elections for top-100 cities.
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

School board recalls in 2021

Ballotpedia has tracked 84 school board recall efforts against 215 board members in 2021. This is the highest number of school board recall efforts we have tracked in one year. The next-highest year was in 2010 with 38 recall efforts against 91 school board members. Between 2009 and 2020, Ballotpedia tracked an average of 28 recall efforts against an average of 64 school board members each year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ballotpedia News

Reviewing the top 15 ballot measures of 2021

Welcome to the Thursday, November 11, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Results for Ballotpedia’s top 15 ballot measures to watch in 2021. Recall of San Francisco district attorney makes ballot as mayor endorses recall of three school board members. Don’t miss our Donor...
ELECTIONS
