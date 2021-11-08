CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Britney Spears' Former Manager Offers Direct Response To Singer Alleging Her Home Was Bugged

By Adrienne Jones
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears has been fighting for quite some time to finally end the conservatorship that’s ruled her life for 13 years. This summer saw the singer speak up against it in court for the first time, as she detailed several alleged abuses she suffered at the hands of those who were...

Comments / 7

Menda88
4d ago

FREE BRITTANY!!! She’s perfectly fine! And expose and go after EVERY single person whose been robbing her of her freedoms and money!

Reply
4
Guest
5d ago

Is anyone concerned with her mental status other than her family ? Watching ones child struggle with mental issues is absolutely heart breaking .

Reply(1)
4
Charlie Biggar
5d ago

Just please give this young lady her life back!!! Her family has sure been living it up on her expense.

Reply
6
