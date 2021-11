We’ve seen more coaches opting to go for it on fourth down than in the past and that trend continued in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Dallas. The Cowboys had a fourth-and-one on the Broncos’ 38-yard-line on their first possession and a fourth-and-two on the Denver 20-yard-line on their second, which led to a pair of decisions for head coach Mike McCarthy. He chose to go for it both times, but the Cowboys failed to convert either time and the Broncos scored their first touchdown of the game after the second failure to send them on the way to a 30-16 win.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO