SCOTUS hears arguments in second week of November argument sitting
The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) on Nov. 8 continued its November argument sitting of the the 2021-2022 term. The court is hearing arguments in person and providing audio livestreams of arguments.
This week, SCOTUS will hear arguments in five cases. Click the links below to learn more about these cases:
Nov. 8
- Federal Bureau of Investigation v. Fazaga concerns the state-secrets privilege and originated from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. Click here to learn more about the case’s background.
- Unicolors, Inc. v. H&M Hennes & Mauritz, LP originated from the 9th Circuit and concerns copyright infringement claims. Click here to learn more about the case’s background.
Nov. 9
- United States v. Vaello-Madero concerns the equal protection component of theFifth Amendment’s due process clause as it applies to residents ofPuerto Rico. The residents were denied benefits under theSupplemental Security Income (SSI) program of theSocial Security Act. The case originated from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit. Click here to learn more about the case’s background.
- Ramirez v. Collier originated from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit and involves what type of aid a spiritual advisor may provide to an individual during a death penalty execution. Click here to learn more about the case’s background.
Nov. 10
- City of Austin, Texas v. Reagan National Advertising of Texas, Inc. concerns whether a municipal sign code restriction is constitutional. The case emanated from theU.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. Click here to learn more about the case’s background.
To date, the court has agreed to hear 48 cases this term. Three cases were dismissed, and one case was removed from the argument calendar. Fifteen cases have not yet been scheduled for argument.
Comments / 0