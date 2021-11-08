CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SCOTUS hears arguments in second week of November argument sitting

By Kate Carsella
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 5 days ago

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) on Nov. 8 continued its November argument sitting of the the 2021-2022 term. The court is hearing arguments in person and providing audio livestreams of arguments.

This week, SCOTUS will hear arguments in five cases. Click the links below to learn more about these cases:

Nov. 8

Nov. 9

Nov. 10

To date, the court has agreed to hear 48 cases this term. Three cases were dismissed, and one case was removed from the argument calendar. Fifteen cases have not yet been scheduled for argument.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Supreme Court hears arguments in major gun rights case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several Supreme Court justices appear concerned that a broad ruling in favor of gun rights could threaten restrictions on firearms in subways, bars, stadiums, and other places where people gather. The question before the court has to do with carrying a gun in public for self-defense. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel Nebraska

Supreme Court hears arguments on scope of Second Amendment and gun control laws

Two days after hearing a major abortion case, the Supreme Court will take the bench again on Wednesday to discuss another topic that bitterly divides the country: gun rights. It's been more than a decade since the justices have decided a significant Second Amendment case and now the conservative-leaning court has the opportunity to reexamine the scope of the right to keep and bear arms in a case brought by an affiliate of the National Rifle Association.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Steve Bannon Knows Exactly What He’s Doing

They were a disparate group of radicals—some who knew each other, some who didn’t—who went to the Democratic convention in Chicago in 1968 to spark trouble. Trouble did indeed erupt, although maybe not the exact trouble they had wanted. They were indicted and prosecuted. And then things went terribly wrong for the government.
U.S. POLITICS
myrgv.com

Feds intend to seize Valley landowner’s property

Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#Fbi#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The U S Court Of Appeals#The 9th Circuit#H M Hennes Mauritz#Thefifth Amendment#The 1st Circuit#The 5th Circuit
Rolling Stone

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon Is Reminding Everyone That the Right Is Very Much Trying to Destroy Democracy

Steve Bannon was criminally charged on Friday for defying a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating Jan. 6. The charges were announced not long after Bannon very emphatically reminded listeners of his War Room podcast that the he and the right are trying to do away with democracy by “taking over elections” and overturning Trump’s loss last November. “We’re taking action. We’re taking over school boards. We’re taking over the Republican Party with the precinct committee strategy. We’re taking over all the elections,” Bannon said. “Suck on this!” he added. “Ninety-five percent of the ballots in Virginia were occupied with election...
U.S. POLITICS
austincountynewsonline.com

Jan. 6 Defendants Taken Out Of Cells On Stretchers: Court Filing

Multiple Jan. 6 defendants were taken out of their cells on stretchers on Thursday, according to a court filing. The situation started when one of the defendants refused to wear a mask, family members of Kelly Meggs, who is being held in the D.C. Jail, told Meggs lawyer. Prison guards...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Biden administration reverses Trump-era rule that expanded religious exemptions for massive federal contracting force

The Biden administration is rescinding a Trump-era rule that broadened religious exemptions for the massive workforce of federal contractors, an effort to bring anti-discrimination protections more in line with previous decades. While there’s no record any contractor has tried to use the exemption, advocates on both sides say the push-pull...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Post

‘Roe’ will be overturned. The federal courts will go back to normal.

National Review remains conservatism’s “must read” magazine. It has worked its way back from its “Against Trump” editorial of Jan. 22, 2016 — and the special issue devoted to the same — to its new special issue “End Roe.” The magazine has done so while calmly adopting the appropriate point-of-view about the former president: Praise his accomplishments, criticize his errors and excesses — while robustly tending to the enduring weight-bearing walls of constitutionalism.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Former Kyle Rittenhouse Attorneys Want $2 Million in Bail Money Back

Former Kyle Rittenhouse attorneys want back the $2 million for bail that his foundation raised for his defense to be returned if he's acquitted. In September, Rittenhouse’s former defense attorney Lin Wood sent a letter to Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder asking that the $2 million his #FightBack Foundation raised for Rittenhouse’s bail be returned to the Foundation if Rittenhouse is acquitted.
LAW
Washington Post

Biden approval hits new low as economic discontent rises, Post-ABC poll finds

Majorities of Americans support President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and a pending bill that would spend nearly $2 trillion on social programs and climate initiatives. Yet despite the backing for these measures, Biden’s approval rating has ticked down to a new low, driven largely by more negative views among Democrats and independents, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

398
Followers
973
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy