TV Series

"Star Trek: Prodigy" Renewed For S2

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 5 days ago

The Paramount+ service has handed out a renewal order for a second season of the animated kids series "Star Trek: Prodigy". The order comes...

www.darkhorizons.com

ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy's Creators Hint at Chakotay's Role and Explain What It Means to Make All-Ages Star Trek

The first Star Trek series aimed at kids, Star Trek: Prodigy, debuted on Paramount+ this week, though that label may not tell the whole story of what Prodigy is about. After all, for 55 years, Star Trek has been a franchise that families have enjoyed together. Parents who watched The Original Series passed their appreciation on to children who grew up with The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager. Now those Star Trek lovers get to watch a new generation come aboard with Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and now, Prodigy. But Prodigy is meant to be a welcoming starting point for any Star Trek neophyte, regardless of age, as creators Kevin and Dan Hageman told ComicBook.com after the show's NYCC premiere earlier this month.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy's Cast Reveals the Secret to Mastering Techno-Babble

Star Trek: Prodigy, the new all-ages Star Trek series on Paramount+, is getting a lot of attention for bringing back Kate Mulgrew as Captain Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager. But the series also introduces a brand new cast of alien characters that take over the USS Protostar as they make their way through the Delta Quadrant. It isn't easy stepping into a franchise as big and as revered as the Star Trek Universe for any actor, especially the young stars of Star Trek: Prodigy. Speaking to ComicBook.com following Star Trek: Prodigy's premiere at New York Comic Con, some members of the show's voice cast explained how the reality of being part of Star Trek compared to their expectations.
TV SERIES
Person
Kate Mulgrew
Person
Prodigy
nerdspan.com

Review – Star Trek Prodigy: Lost and Found s01e01-02

The third animated Star Trek series has now premiered and revealed a different take on things than any that have come before it. Undoubtedly, 'Star Trek: Prodigy' is intended for a younger audience, but like most things, that doesn't mean it needs to be dumbed down or dull. *Warning! Spoilers Ahead!*
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy creators explain why its important to make a show aimed at kids

Star Trek: Prodigy is aimed at kids and families for a reason. Kevin and Dan Hageman are the executive producers for Star Trek: Prodigy, and along with director Ben Hibon, the trio sat down and answered some questions about the show. When asked by a fan named George about how they balanced appealing to older and newer fans in one in one show, Kevin was very clear with focusing on newer aliens first but not forgetting about past ones.
TV SERIES
#Star Trek#Paramount
aiptcomics

'Star Trek: Prodigy' episode 3 review: First lessons from Captain Janeway

The Star Trek: Prodigy season premiere introduced us to the new and young crew of the USS Protostar. They are a rag tag group consisting of various alien species and the one thing they share is a strong desire to escape the mining asteroid of Tars Lamora. Though none of them have any experience piloting a ship, a holographic AI of Captain Janeway appears to help them out, which they'll need since they are being pursued by the villain, the Diviner, and his enforcer, Drednok.
TV SERIES
CBS Seattle

Brett Gray And Ella Purnell Call It A 'Huge Privilege' To Join 'Star Trek: Prodigy' On Paramount+

(CBS) – Star Trek: Prodigy is set to go where no Star Trek series has gone before as the first entry in the Star Trek franchise designed for kids! This animated Paramount+ original follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the...
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC Announces 'This Is Us' Final Season, 'Law & Order' Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of "This Is Us," which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 "Kenan" will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon's variety game show "That's My Jam" at 9 p.m., and "Ordinary Joe" will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to "This Is Us," Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of "American Auto" and "Grand Crew" at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Opinion: Ranking the 5 original captains of Star Trek

Thought I would start off the month of November with a little stirring of the pot, and for Trekkies, there is hardly a more divisive topic then who is the best captain of the five original Star Trek series. Some Trekkies will always have a passion for whoever occupied the captain's chair at the time that they were introduced to the world of Trek. While others have watched all the series chronologically and have picked their favorite captain after having seen all five at work. (I fall into this category, in case you're wondering.)
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: Star Trek Prodigy Gets Second Season, Day of the Dead Improves, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. Coming as no surprise, Paramount+ has announced that its animated series Star Trek: Prodigy will be returning for a second season. That show debuted October 28th and has pulled strong viewership across its first two episodes according to Deadline (Paramount+ does not share its viewership numbers and it is not tracked in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10). The streamer has gone all-in on the Trek franchise and this is the fourth original series it has released following Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks, and Picard. Also in the works is the Captain Pike series Strange New Worlds and a potential Section 31 show as well. Prodigy expands the franchise to younger viewers while also linking to the Trek universe with Kate Mulgrew reprising her role from Voyager as Captain Janeway. The second season will consist of ten episodes and will be released in 2022. The first season will go on hiatus after November 18th and will resumes new episodes in January.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

How Star Trek: Prodigy Just Challenged Discovery Canon

This Star Trek: Prodigy article contains mild spoilers ahead for Season 1, Episode 2, "Starstruck.". The last days of DISCO were erased. In the Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 finale, "Such Sweet Sorrow Part 2," Pike, Spock, Number One — and even everyone's favorite Section 31 fashion icon, Ash Tyler — all told Starfleet Command that the USS Discovery had been destroyed. On top of that, Spock doubled down by recommending to Starfleet that everything about Discovery become classified, which is why in the 32nd Century of DISCO Season 3, Admiral Vance, at first, is baffled that Burnham and company even exist. And yet, it seems that sometime in the 24th century, a hologram of Captain Janeway will love DISCO again. What's going on?
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Did Star Trek: Prodigy Just Retcon A Major Detail From Star Trek: Discovery?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Starstruck." Read at your own risk!. Star Trek: Prodigy is Paramount+'s latest entry in the sci-fi franchise, and also a new series that prioritizes teaching younger kids about the basics of Star Trek and its universe. The alien crew of the USS Protostar certainly got a crash course of Starfleet info in the latest episode, and it was potentially more information than many actual Starfleet members were meant to learn. During Hologram Janeway's explanation of Starfleet, eagle-eyed viewers spotted what appeared to be the USS Discovery, which has led to questions of whether the animated series retconned a significant detail from Star Trek: Discovery.
TV SERIES
stevivor.com

When do episodes of Star Trek Prodigy on Paramount+ air in Australia?

Star Trek Prodigy is the franchise's third animated series, its first CG animated series and the first series designed for kids. Naturally, a lot of Australians want to watch it… and this guide will clue you up on how to do just that. All up, the series will run for...
TV SERIES

