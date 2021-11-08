“Star Trek: Prodigy” Renewed For S2

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. Coming as no surprise, Paramount+ has announced that its animated series Star Trek: Prodigy will be returning for a second season. That show debuted October 28th and has pulled strong viewership across its first two episodes according to Deadline (Paramount+ does not share its viewership numbers and it is not tracked in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10). The streamer has gone all-in on the Trek franchise and this is the fourth original series it has released following Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks, and Picard. Also in the works is the Captain Pike series Strange New Worlds and a potential Section 31 show as well. Prodigy expands the franchise to younger viewers while also linking to the Trek universe with Kate Mulgrew reprising her role from Voyager as Captain Janeway. The second season will consist of ten episodes and will be released in 2022. The first season will go on hiatus after November 18th and will resumes new episodes in January.

