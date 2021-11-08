Jemele Hill: Aaron Rodgers 'did not want to be challenged' on vaccination status

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
Sports fans across the world want ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith to hold Aaron Rodgers to the same standard that he held Kyrie Irving to regarding the vaccination news. Smith went off on Irving for his decision to not get vaccinated, which resulted in him being left out of the Brooklyn Nets season – for now, anyway.
We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
Shailene Woodley is engaged to Aaron Rodgers, so she’s become part of the story of his vaccination status. She hit back at haters online over it. Shailene Woodley isn’t buying any of the media backlash or fan speculation reading into her every move after Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination status blew up this week.
Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
Pete Davidson spoofed Aaron Rodgers in last week's episode of SNL. And when the Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked about it on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, he didn't seem too happy about it. Davidson was making light of Rodgers admitting that he didn't receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite telling reporters he was "immunized" over the summer. Pat McAfee showed a photo of Davidson as Rodgers on a graphic during the show.
Saturday Night Live skewered Aaron Rodgers’ disastrous first post-Covid interview earlier this week by bringing the Green Bay Packers quarterback (played by Pete Davidson) to Jeanine Pirro, with Cecily Strong reprising her role of that Fox News host.
“Our first guest is brave enough to say ‘Screw you, science. I know Joe Rogan.’ Please welcome NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers,” Strong’s Pirro said.
“It’s my body and my Covid,” Davidson’s Rodgers said. “I can give it to whoever I want. But suddenly, the woke mob has come after me.”
Rodgers’ 10-day Covid hiatus from football came months after the quarterback misled reporters in August...
For the Green Bay Packers fans wondering when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the team, wonder no longer. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Rodgers has been symptom-free following his positive test for COVID-19. As a result, he’ll be activated before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Aaron Rodgers let the entire world know that he “owns” the Chicago Bears during a 24-14 win over the Green Bay Packers’ arch-rival. Interestingly, Tom Brady decided to weigh in on Rodgers’ now-viral comment. In his latest podcast with SiriusXM Radio, Brady jokingly congratulated Rodgers on his “shareholder” stake in...
Aaron Rodgers is a name to reckon with in the world of American Football. The man has been a major part of the Green Bay Packers’ line-up and his absence is really hurting his franchise. Green Bay was having a terrific run in the beginning until their winning streak came to an end against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Aaron Rodgers won’t play for the Green Bay Packers this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19. But that didn’t stop him from telling his side of the story. Rodgers, who previously said he was “immunized” but was later revealed to not be vaccinated, joined the Pat McAfee Show on Friday.
Kyrie Irving's vaccination status was a big talking point in the NBA world prior to the start of the season. Irving chose not to get vaccinated, which ruled him out of home games for the Brooklyn Nets' home games due to New York's vaccine mandate. As a result, the Nets dropped him from the team until further notice.
Today, Aaron Rodgers will rejoin the Packers after a tumultuous week and a half, during which COVID was arguably the least of his concerns. His disastrous diatribe from eight days ago permanently has changed the way in which many will view him, and he’ll inevitably face a roomful of reporters who may have questions far tougher and pointed than any he ever has faced. (And he undoubtedly will be wearing a mask.)
Of all the crazy news to come out of the NFL world on Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers' vaccination status has quickly become one of the most talked-about topics. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is choosing to not add to the conversation. “I’m not going to get into any of our coaches’...
