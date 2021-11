The Housing Element of the city of Santa Clarita’s General Plan is in the process of being updated and a public draft has been published for residents to review. The Housing Element provides a framework to guide the future of residential development and ensures the city complies with any changes in State housing laws. It also allows the city to be eligible for state grants and funding sources and demonstrates the city’s ability to meet future housing needs.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO