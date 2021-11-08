CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Blue Reflection: Second Light review — The memories that lie within

By Kurt Perry
pcinvasion.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Reflection entered the JRPG scene in 2017. The consensus? It was okay, but clearly flawed. It showed a lot of the typical signs of a budget JRPG, especially due to its lack of polish. But the potential was there and if the feedback was acted upon, a well-made sequel could...

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo Insider

Dying Light: Platinum Edition Review

When I was a teenager, I bought into the hype by the rather breathtaking Dead Island trailer. As a 15-year-old without a job, I didn’t really get the opportunity to buy many games, so I put a lot of faith into such a cool-looking zombie game. Maybe you felt differently, and that’s okay, but for me and many others, it was quite the disappointment. It was an hour into running around Dying Light’s world that I started to remember my time playing Dead Island, and I was surprised to see that this was made by the same developers. I was more surprised to see that it existed as the properly fleshed-out version of Dead Island’s rough idea. Dying Light: Platinum Edition is one of the most fun zombie games you can currently play on the market right now. What’s even crazier is that I can say that the Nintendo Switch version is a totally adequate version for you to play.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Light Fairytale Episode 2 Review

Final Fantasy VII Remake is an episode, and we have yet to see any signs of an episode 2 on the horizon. In the meantime, there is Light Fairytale, and it wasn’t long ago when the first episode landed on Xbox; now it’s beaten Final Fantasy to the punch by launching its second episode.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

New World dungeon guide: The Depths — Serve justice to Thorpe

The Depths is the first dungeon in New World that will challenge you, hence the need for a guide. To get through this Expedition, you need to be prepared. Ensuring you build the correct party and you understand the mechanics of a few bosses is important. In this guide, I’ll run you through the mechanics of The Depth Expedition and give you all the details you need to beat the dungeon.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jrpg#Polish#Hoshinomiya High
pcinvasion.com

Clunky Hero Early Access impressions — Save up some gold

When Metroid-like games enter Early Access, they usually do so in chunks. We tend to get the first section of the game, followed by later additions. Clunky Hero, surprisingly, only kind of does this. You can technically play through the “whole” game, as it has a beginning and an end, but it’s missing a bunch of stuff in between. From the time I’ve spent with it, it’s a charming game that has some pretty annoying issues that I’d like to see ironed out during its Early Access period. With some polish and revision, this could be another Metroid-like success story.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Someone modded Halo weapons into Dark Souls, and it works

I was watching a popular Dark Souls speedrunner over the weekend, and during the stream he stopped to try something interesting. It was only a moment, but I turned away and when I got back he was blasting an undead soldier with what clearly looked like a Halo plasma pistol. Yes, someone has created a mod that adds Halo weapons to Dark Souls. And somehow, it worked. I nearly forgot about it until I saw news of it floating around.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Riot Games reveals Among Us collaboration in new Arcane trailer

Among Us isn’t going away just yet, as the social deduction game sleuths its way into one of the largest free-to-play games out there. Riot Games is on a roll with its collaborations, recently crossing over with another free-to-play behemoth Fortnite. Now, Riot’s Arcane is taking part in a collaboration with Among Us, as some League of Legend skins will be available to use in the murder mystery spree. It’s time to murder your friends, but as League of Legends cosplayers this time.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Sonic Frontiers might be the title of the next Sonic game

Some very interesting news popped recently up that should pique the interest of Sonic fans everywhere. As reported by @Renka_schedule on Twitter, Sega recently filed a public trademark for the name Sonic Frontiers. This lends credence to some news from earlier this year on what form the next modern Sonic game might take.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pcinvasion.com

343 breaks down second Halo Infinite preview and details changes coming to multiplayer

The two Halo Infinite multiplayer tech previews have been successful for developer 343 Industries. Together, they’ve allowed players to submit tons of feedback, inevitably making way for changes ahead of the game’s December launch. The recent test brought us a look at Big Team Battle for the first time, and players had plenty to say. 343 broke down the feedback brought about by the last Halo Infinite multiplayer tech preview, detailing the changes that will be implemented next month.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

The Assassin’s Creed Chronicles trilogy is free until November 12

Astoundingly, it’s Ubisoft’s 35-year anniversary. As an American, it’s a bit hard to be familiar with the company’s earlier titles, but it started making games for personal computers many of us have never heard of way back in 1986. To celebrate this milestone, the company is giving away all games from the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles trilogy on PC, adding to all the other free games that have been made available over the years. Players have until November 12 to add the games to their Ubisoft Connect accounts. As these titles sneaked under the radar (heh) for a lot of folks, this is a great time to spot them and watch your friends slowly get parried to death.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Possible concept art for a canceled Batman game surfaces online

Batman has shown his face in countless video games throughout the years, so it should come as no surprise that at least one planned Batman-related project ended up not coming to fruition. Just recently, artist Goran Bukvic brought up one such canceled Batman game in a post on ArtStation, where he shared five concept images that he drew for the project. In the post, Bukvic clarified that he did not draw the concept images for the upcoming Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson, and that the aforementioned Batman game got the axe “a long time ago.”
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6’s Vaas: Insanity DLC is inspired by rogue-lites, releases next week

Ever since Far Cry 3 came out, we’ve had to endure endless “definition of insanity” memes. Well, Ubisoft is once more ready to lean fully back into it with Far Cry 6‘s first DLC, Vaas: Insanity. Yes, that’s actually what it’s called. Not only will the DLC see players descending into Vaas’ mind, but they’ll be able to do so soon, as the expansion is dropping early next week. It’s the first of three, with the others also being tied into previous Far Cry villains, such as what’s-his-face from the fourth game and the crazy cult leader from the one after that.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Bright Memory: Infinite Review

Bright Memory: Infinite shot into the spotlight in May 2020 as the opening game for Microsoft’s Xbox Series X game reveal stream. A great looking game trailer, it threw every Unreal Engine lighting and shader trick in the book at a high octane shooter experience, it wowed people when they figured out that this was the passion project of just one person, Chinese solo developer Zeng “FYQD” Xiancheng. Of course, many PC owners already knew of the game thanks to the original Bright Memory, this game intended to be the more fully-formed follow up.
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Bright Memory: Infinite

Bright Memory: Infinite is finally here with the follow up to the Early Access version simply called Bright Memory, which I did review when it launched for Xbox Series X|S. It was an interesting release because it really should have just been a free demo for Infinite’s eventual release, but I enjoyed what was there. Bright Memory and Infinite were both made by a single person studio, named FYQD-Studio, and I will admit that it is impressive what he has created. However, we were promised a longer and more involved campaign for Infinite so the expectations are heightened. Did it live up to the hype?
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

March 2022 release date for ELEX II revealed

During this year’s E3, developer Piranha Bytes unveiled the first trailer for ELEX II, the sequel to 2017’s action RPG ELEX. This trailer went all out in terms of spectacle, as it featured an angry protagonist slicing up aliens while a hardcore metal track blared in the background. Even though the original ELEX received fairly middle-of-the-road review scores, the trailer alone gives a reason to be excited about the sequel. Those interested in ELEX II will be happy to hear that the game now has a release date of March 1 2022, which is less than four months from now.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Among Us gets a major update with new roles and cosmetics

The viral sensation we all know and love (or are totally sick of), is getting a major facelift. Well, a major official facelift, anyways. Among Us has released some new roles for players to try out, adding another layer to the social deduction game. Players are no longer hotboxed into just a simple Impostor or Crewmate. Now, there are some new roles that can either help out the evil, or the good.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Debut trailer for SteamWorld Headhunter revealed by Thunderful

Up to this point, the SteamWorld games established themselves as strictly 2D titles. But SteamWorld Headhunter, the most recent entry that publisher Thunderful Games just revealed in its Thunderful World showcase, will enter the third dimension for the very first time. Thunderful only showed a brief teaser trailer for SteamWorld Headhunter, so players will have to wait a little longer before seeing any gameplay footage. Having said that, the trailer does manage to impress with its stylized, cartoony visuals, and it provides a brief idea regarding what the central gameplay element of SteamWorld Headhunter will look like.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Forza Horizon 5: Horizon Festival Playlist tasks and rewards guide

The Horizon Festival Playlist has several objectives for you to complete. Doing so provides various rewards, including cars like the Mercedes-AMG E63, Alpine A110, and Honda NSX-R GT. Here’s our Forza Horizon 5 guide to help you with the Horizon Festival Playlist (Spring – Hot Season) tasks. Note: For more...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

More Elden Ring details emerge: flasks, multiplayer options, and summons

More information on Elden Ring is making its way out ahead of the closed network test this weekend. The game’s Twitter account has been slowly, but consistently, dropping additional details on some of the features we saw in last week’s 15-minute gameplay preview. Want to know how healing works? Or if summons can be used in multiplayer? Well, never fear. Today, we know more about Elden Ring, ranging from flasks, to multiplayer options, and summoned spirits.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy