What is common among Harvard University, the University of Cambridge, or the University of Tokyo? They are all famous, among many other things, for their robust research-oriented frameworks ranked among the world’s finest. There are many like them that have established a solid reputation in terms of academic publication, research output, and contribution to overall scholarship. What these universities do is that they offer an edge to students and scholars over those from non-research universities by training them in the aspects of scholarly investigation and complementing their learning process with novelty and deep analysis.

