Rockford, IL

“Festival of Lights” traffic jam solutions

By Alexis Carpello, WTVO
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford holiday staple will return in just a few weeks.

For 32 years, “Festival of Lights” has brought joy to the community, but the popular tradition has also created a few traffic issues.

The lights are being strung out at Sinissippi Park in preparation for “Festival of Lights,” but at City Hall on Monday night, traffic for the festival was discussed.

“Festival of Lights” organizers asked City Council to approve barricades for traffic control on 251 going north. They also asked the city to close down Prospect Street to keep traffic flowing up Arlington Street and Ethel Avenue.

The goal is to prevent drivers from sneaking in the back of the park. Those who do get caught could get ticketed.

The measures came after thousands of people visited the park last year.

“Safety is a huge concern for people, and pulling out of Sinnissippi park could be dangerous at times, so having that blocked off only benefits everybody involved,” said Ted O’Donnell, the Co-Chairman of “Festival of Lights.”

