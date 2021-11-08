CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETAMINE UPDATE: Review incomplete, state revamps drug waiver program

DENVER (KDVR) — The state health department’s ketamine review, which was announced more than a year and two months ago, continues to be delayed, according to an...

Inside Indiana Business

New Funding for Anti-Drug Overdose Program

INDIANAPOLIS - The state of Indiana says it will fund $1.7 million towards the implementation of statewide program to reach Hoosiers who are at risk for drug overdose. The Harm Reduction Street Outreach teams is a combined effort of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration and the Indiana Department of Health.
INDIANA STATE
rockydailynews.com

Experts discuss possible changes to Colorado crisis standards

DENVER — As COVID-19 hits crisis levels in Colorado, the state re-activated its Crisis Standards of Care for staffing this week. Now, the team that helped write the pandemic standards is revisiting them to look at how care in hospitals may need to change in the future if things get worse.
COLORADO STATE
ABQJournal

US funds weighed for disabilities program

SANTA FE – State health officials say they have a plan to end the 13-year wait faced by families seeking services under a developmental disabilities program. In a legislative hearing Tuesday, members of the state departments of Health and Human Services said they are awaiting federal approval to tap into a temporary funding stream to move about 4,100 people off the waiting list and into services in the next two years.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS San Francisco

State Public Health Department Says All Fully-Vaccinated Adults Should Receive Booster

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The California Department of Public Health has directed health care providers to administer the booster shot upon request to any adult fully-vaccinated for six months, according to a letter from the agency dated Nov. 9. The direction to vaccinate millions of Californians who are 18 and older and six months out from their last COVID dose, comes exactly two weeks from Thanksgiving Day. Before the announcement, only those who were 65 and older, immunocompromised or in high-exposure jobs were eligible to get the booster shot. “I think the state of California made the right decision in saying they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 2-Day Total Of 10,848 New Cases, 91 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,848 new coronavirus cases and 91 additional deaths over the past two days. This brings the statewide total to 1,618,870 cases and 32,279 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,609 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 600 in ICUs. The state says 14,489,001 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,520,924 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
rockydailynews.com

Colorado COVID Situation Not Sustainable, Governor Says

In recent weeks, Governor Jared Polis‘s press conferences about COVID-19 in Colorado have grown increasingly grim, and the November 12 edition was no exception. “Where we are now is simply not sustainable,” Polis said. “We are close to our hospital capacity.”. For this reason, Polis and his two guests, Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Health Officials Plan For Rationing Care At Hospitals

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado health care providers are creating protocols for treatment in the event they need to start rationing care. State Epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy says, if the rate of adults getting COVID-19 booster shots doesn’t improve, Colorado will have more than 2,200 people hospitalized with COVID by the first of the year. That would be the most the state has had during the pandemic. (credit: CBS) Dr. Anuj Mehta developed a draft plan that no one wants to see implemented. It would prioritize who gets treated at the hospital and who gets sent home. While it is still preliminary, the initial draft...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 909 New Cases, 10 New Deaths Reported

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 909 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths, according to state health department data released Friday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by .08% to 3.26%. Hospitalizations increased by four to 509. Of those hospitalized, 382 adults are in acute care and 125 adults are in intensive care.  No children are in acute care and two are in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. In an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

With COVID Hospitalizations At Year-Long High, Doctors Urge Minnesotans To Get Vaccinated; ‘We Are Essentially At 100% Capacity’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hospitals across the state are making a desperate plea for the public’s help as COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high this year. It’s considered Minnesota’s fourth wave in the ongoing battle against the virus. But hospital beds are filling up in places they never did before. As WCCO explains why finding a bed is growing more difficult by the day. — Katie Kruzel, an registered nurse at CentreCare in Saux Centre. doesn’t sugarcoat the situation. “It’s really hard right now,” Kruzel said, adding: “It’s tough, because it’s a lot of preventable illness.” Surrounded by counties lagging behind in vaccination rates, CentraCare’s eight...
MINNESOTA STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

