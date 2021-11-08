Vaccine clinic in Charleston provides services for whole family

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There was another vaccine clinic on Charleston’s West Side Monday afternoon and it was a one stop shop for the whole family.

From 1 to 5 at the Schoenbaum Center, you could receive a flu shot, a booster dose, as well as the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, what they were really stressing was the vaccine for those ages 5 to 11.

Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says so far there has been a good response in getting those vaccines to that specific age group.

She says in the coming days for parents to be on the lookout for vaccine clinics to pop up at Kanawha County elementary and middle schools, and that dates for specific schools should pop up on ‘Schoology’.

She adds that it is extremely important for children to get vaccinated before the holidays.

“Trying to get both vaccines in arms, we need two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in arms before Christmas break. That’s very important because we know that we travel a lot during the holidays. We want to make sure that the kids are protected so that they can have a good holiday break,” said Dr. Young.

The organizations that participated in the clinic were giving candy to those in the 5 to 11 age group at ease.

