(The Center Square) – Americans should expect to pay significantly more to heat their homes this winter, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says. When asked in a Sunday interview on CNN if energy costs would go up, she said, “Yes, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year. We are in a slightly beneficial position, certainly relative to Europe, because their chokehold of natural gas is significant. They’ll pay five times higher.”

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO