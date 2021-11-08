Illinois Sheriffs introduce “Bear Comfort Kits” for kids

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Sheriff’s offices received another tool to assist children during distressing calls.

They are called “Sheriff Bear Comfort Kits.”

Kits include a teddy bear, coloring book, stickers and a frisbee. They will be handed out to kids involved in traumatizing situations, including domestic violence, car accidents or shootings.

The Illinois Sheriff’s Association paid for the kits, and will distribute them to departments across the state.

