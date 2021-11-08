CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Video Credited For Teaching Teen Hand Signals That Saved Her Life

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice said the 16-year-old was taken across state...

newyork.cbslocal.com

insideedition.com

Kidnapped Teen Rescued After Using Hand Signal She Learned on TikTok

A missing teenager from North Carolina used a hand signal she learned on TikTok to alert a passing car that she was in trouble, leading to her rescue. The 16-year-old girl flashed the gesture, which caught the attention of a good Samaritan, who then called 911 as they traveled down the highway in Kentucky.
uscannenbergmedia.com

A viral hand gesture on TikTok helped save a missing North Carolina teen

If you’ve been on the entertainment app TikTok, you’ve most likely seen the “Signal for Help.” The hand gesture was created by the Canadian Women’s Foundation, and their official website says the signal was made as a response to “the social isolation measures necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”. The gesture...
kiss951.com

Missing Girl Saved By Using TikTok Hand Signal To Indicate Danger

A girl who had been missing for several days was saved after she used hand signals she learned on TikTok to ask for help. According to the Laurel County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old was able to catch the attention of another driver by using the hand gestures to show she was in danger.
