TikTok Video Credited For Teaching Teen Hand Signals That Saved Her Life

CHICAGO — The fiancée of a father of three shot and killed after asking a man to move his car on the West Side last week is seeking justice. Police said a 36-year-old man, later identified as Karl Washington, and another man started arguing in an alley in the 2600 block of North Mobile Avenue just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Washington was trying to park his car in his garage which was blocked by another vehicle.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO