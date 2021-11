(Washington, DC) — The space company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is dealing with a legal setback. Blue Origin lost a lawsuit it filed against NASA over a lunar lander contract given to SpaceX. The decision was made by the U.S. Court of Federal Claims after Blue Origin filed suit in August. Now that the lawsuit has been resolved, NASA said it’s going to begin working with SpaceX again very soon. Bezos responded to the decision with a tweet of his own. He wrote it wasn’t the decision he would’ve hoped for, but he wishes the best for NASA and SpaceX.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 DAYS AGO