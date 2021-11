Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is having a strong close thus far to end the week, up almost 3.5% and only $7 off the weekly highs. What Happened: While the volume of shares traded is solid at 17 million vs. the 10 day average of 21 million, options traders are quite active on the day, trading more than 672,970 options with 476,002 being calls and 196,968 being puts. This comes out to about 7 out of every 10 options being calls (image below).

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO