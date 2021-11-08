CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AU envoy sees short `window of opportunity’ on Ethiopia war

By EDITH M. LEDERER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The African Union’s envoy for the Horn of Africa warned Monday that there is a short “window of opportunity” and little time to reverse the crisis in northern Ethiopia which has drastically deteriorated in recent weeks amid an escalating offensive by Tigray forces against the government.

Olusegun Obasanjo told the U.N. Security Council that after talks with Ethiopia’s president and prime minister, and the presidents of the Tigray and Oromo regions whose forces are fighting government troops, he can say that they all “agree individually that the differences between them are political and require political solution through dialogue.”

The former Nigerian president, who briefed the U.N.’s most powerful body from Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, said he will visit Tigray’s neighboring Amhara and Afar regions on Tuesday to harmonize the views of leaders in the area on the “withdrawal of the troops from regions that are not theirs, and also in maintaining humanitarian access.”

“Before the end of this week,” Obasanjo said, “we hope to have a program in hand that will indicate how we can get the humanitarian and the withdrawal of troops all together to meet the ... immediate demand of the stakeholders” on both sides of the conflict.

Obasanjo and U.S. envoy Jeffrey Feltman have been holding urgent talks in search of a cease-fire in the year-old war that has killed thousands.

Feltman returned to Ethiopia from Kenya on Monday and U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price also said “we believe there is a small window of opening” to work with Obasanjo “to further joint efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict.”

He said Feltman will meet the AU high representative Tuesday night in Addis Ababa, and reiterated American concerns “about the risk of inter-communal violence.”

Months of political tensions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government exploded into war last November. Following some of the fiercest fighting of the conflict, Ethiopian soldiers fled the Tigray capital, Mekele, in June. Facing the current offensive by Tigray forces who are approaching Addis Ababa to press Ahmed to step aside, the prime minister declared a national state of emergency with sweeping detention powers last Tuesday.

The Tigray forces are also pressuring Ethiopia’s government to lift a deadly months-long blockade on their region of around 6 million people, where basic services have been cut off and humanitarian food and medical aid are denied.

No aid trucks have reached Mekele since Oct. 18 amid continued airstrikes, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last month that at least 5.2 million people in the region need humanitarian assistance including at least 400,000 “living in famine-like conditions.” Child malnutrition levels are now at the same level as they were at the start of the 2011 famine in Somalia.

Obasanjo called on the Security Council to “strongly urge” the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front to engage in political dialogue without any preconditions and to call for an immediate cease-fire, unhindered humanitarian access, and an immediate start to an all-inclusive nationwide dialogue and reconciliation.

U.N. political chief Rosemary DiCarlo, who also briefed the U.N.’s most powerful body, said the conflict in Tigray “has reached disastrous proportions” and “the fighting places the future of the country and its people, as well as the stability of the wider Horn of Africa region, in grave uncertainty.”

In addition to Tigrayan forces advancing south toward the capital Addis Ababa, in coordination with the Oromo Liberation Army, she said insecurity in the Oromia region continues to worsen and the situation in parts of the Benishangul-Gumuz region remains tense.

“In a country of over 110 million people, over 90 different ethnic groups and 80 languages, no one can predict what continued fighting and insecurity will bring,” DiCarlo said. “But let me clear: What is certain is that the risk of Ethiopia descending into widening civil war is only too real.”

“That would bring about a humanitarian catastrophe and consume the future of such an important country,” DiCarlo warned.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield denied that the U.S. is supporting one side in the conflict, saying “we condemn all violence” by Ethiopian and Eritrean forces and by Tigrayan forces and their supporters.

“The unity and integrity of the Ethiopian state faces an existential threat from within. And millions of innocent civilians are at risk as the conflict expands and warring parties advance toward Addis Ababa,” she warned.

“This war between angry, belligerent men – victimizing women and children – must stop,” Thomas-Greenfield said, “I urge all parties – all parties – in the strongest possible terms, to back away from the brink and lead their people toward peace,”

___

Matthew Lee contributed to this report from Washington

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US raps Eritrea with sanctions in push to end Ethiopia conflict

The United States on Friday slapped new sanctions on Eritrea over the deadly conflict in neighboring Ethiopia, which it warned was at danger of "implosion" without a negotiated settlement. But measures imposed Friday over the conflict instead focused on Eritrea, one of the world's most closed states.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. envoy returns to Ethiopia to meet African Union on conflict

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said Washington believes there is a small window of an opening to work with the African Union to make progress on peacefully resolving the conflict in Ethiopia as a special envoy returned to Addis Ababa. State Department spokesman Ned...
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Visit of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman to Ethiopia and Kenya

Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman is currently in Ethiopia to underscore the United States’ grave concern with the escalation of the conflict and the risk of intercommunal violence, and to encourage all parties to engage in a dialogue on a cessation of hostilities. From November 4 to 7, Special Envoy Feltman...
POLITICS
erienewsnow.com

Ethiopia's war is echoing on the streets of Washington

A radio host says she wakes up every morning wondering if her mom is alive. A man who came to the US to escape political persecution says the country he now calls home is empowering the very people he fled. A health care worker says she fears her family may...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

U.S. joins last-ditch bid to stop Ethiopia conflict spiraling into an all-out civil war, and "time is short"

Johannesburg — Diplomats were scrambling on Tuesday for a peaceful resolution to the conflict putting hundreds of thousands of civilian lives at risk in Ethiopia. The war between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and rebels that started a year ago has escalated and is now threatening his hold on power, with a coalition of opposition groups advancing on the capital, Addis Ababa.
WORLD
Times Daily

US envoy: Bosnia's presidency pledges no more wars

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Members of Bosnia’s collective presidency have offered assurances that there will be no repeat of ethnic clashes in the war-scarred nation, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Monday, despite deep tensions triggered by Bosnian Serb separatist moves. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Person
Olusegun Obasanjo
US News and World Report

U.S. 'Gravely Concerned' by Escalating Violence in Ethiopia Ahead of Envoy's Visit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is "gravely concerned" about escalating violence in Ethiopia and the expansion of hostilities and has repeated on Wednesday its call to all parties in the conflict to stop military operations and begin ceasefire talks. Ethiopia declared a state of emergency on Tuesday with forces...
WORLD
foreigndesknews.com

US Envoy to Visit Ethiopia in Effort to De-escalate ‘dire’ Civil Conflict

A U.S. special envoy will travel to Ethiopia this week as concerns about the violence in the eastern African country’s Tigray region grow. Jeffrey Feltman, the U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, is set to travel to Ethiopia on Thursday and Friday, according to the Voice of America.
WORLD
CBS News

U.N. sees possible war crimes in "reckless" Ethiopia war as U.S. warns citizens to prepare to flee

Johannesburg — The United Nations released a report on Wednesday warning that atrocities committed by both sides in the brutal war in Ethiopia may amount to crimes against humanity, as the spreading conflict sparked a warning for U.S. citizens to prepare to leave the country. Fighting has raged in the northern Tigray region for a year now, with reports of massacres, gang-rapes and ethnic cleansing, and the war has worryingly crept closer to the capital in recent days.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Somalia#Malnutrition#Au#United Nations#Ap#The African Union#The U N Security Council#Nigerian#U N#Amhara#U S State Department#American#Ethiopian
AFP

Who is fighting the war in Ethiopia?

The war in northern Ethiopia is moving south, with rebel groups claiming strategic wins over government forces and threatening to advance on Addis Ababa. These are the main actors in a year-long conflict that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine: Ethiopia's national military is one of the biggest standing armed forces in Africa, with an estimated 140,000 personnel.
MILITARY
AFP

US envoy to travel to Ethiopia Thursday to urge peaceful solution

A US envoy will travel Thursday to Ethiopia to seek a peaceful solution, as rebels advanced toward the capital Addis Ababa, the State Department said. Jeffrey Feltman, special envoy for the Horn of Africa, will hold talks on Thursday and Friday to urge "all Ethiopians to commit to peace and resolution of grievances through dialogue," a State Department spokesperson said. "The United States is increasingly troubled by the expansion of combat operations and intercommunal violence in Ethiopia and is closely monitoring the situation," the spokesperson said Wednesday. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government for a year, has claimed significant territorial gains in recent days and has been marching southward.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Timeline: Key Events in a Year of War in Northern Ethiopia

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A year of war in northern Ethiopia has killed thousands of civilians, plunged around 400,000 into famine and forced more than 2.5 million people to flee their homes. Here are some of the main events in the conflict. Nov. 4, 2020 - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed...
POLITICS
AFP

Western powers denounce Sudan naming of new ruling council

The United States and European powers on Friday denounced the naming of a new ruling council by Sudan's military leader and urged the reinstatement of the ousted civilian prime minister. "We strongly urge against further escalatory steps and again call for the immediate restoration of Prime Minister Hamdok and the civilian-led transitional government."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
AFP

Powers urge Libya to keep poll plan, want mercenaries out

World powers on Friday told Libya to stick to a plan for holding presidential elections on December 24, adding that foreign mercenaries should also leave and allow the country to turn a page in its history. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted leaders and diplomats in Paris for an international conference, declaring that Libya was now as a "crossroads" that would determine its future. The North African country has been mired in civil war since the overthrow of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a 2011 uprising, with the bloodshed drawing in competing Libyan factions and Islamist groups, as well as regional powers. The presidential vote on December 24 is the core part of a United Nations plan to help restore stability, but the calendar has been under pressure as tensions flare once more between rival camps.
WORLD
IBTimes

US Envoy Rules Out New Bosnia War

Fears of a new conflict over Bosnia can be ruled out, a senior US diplomat said Monday after meeting the nation's ethnic Serb leader who has been accused of endangering peace. A decade after Bosnia's bloody 1990s war, the international community pressed ethnic Serbs into a joint army with the nation's ethnic Croats and Muslims.
WORLD
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

648K+
Followers
346K+
Post
296M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy