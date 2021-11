Editor's note: This story previously incorrectly stated the merger announcement came from a press release from the Spring-Klein Chamber of Commerce. The announcement was made in an email sent to SKCC members Nov. 10. The two chambers are discussing a merger, but nothing is final as of publication. This story has been updated throughout to clarify and include comments from the Greater Tomball Area Chamber of Commerce.

