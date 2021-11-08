‘The Voice’ Season 21 goes live for America’s vote

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(NBC) — “The Voice” enters the Live Round of competition tonight — 20 artists all singing for the chance to advance to next week’s top 13 — but needing America’s vote to do it.

Singing live tonight on the voice could be intimidating for anyone let alone a 14-year-old.

“I’m very confident, I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” said Hailey Mia. “But I’m also terrified.”

Team Kelly’s Mia is one of the show’s youngest contestants ever while Team Blake’s Wendy Moten is one of its “most seasoned” contestants.

“You know, I’m 56, I like people to know, because it’s like, I just started getting great, now!” said Moten.

Great could apply for all the artists making tonight’s playoff round.

“There’s so many talented artists this season, the season is insane,” said Samuel Harness.

“Going into lives, I still can’t believe that I’m even saying that,” said Joshua Vacanti.

The excitement’s palpable for the artists.

“You can’t hear it, but I can hear it— my heart is like, pounding,” said Paris Willingham.

But they’ll try not to be overwhelmed by the moment.

“I feel like I was born for stuff like this,” said Peedy Chavis.

“There’s not really any place for nerves,” said Katie Rae. “That’s what I’m trying to tell myself.”

“I’m ready for the change,” Libianca. “I’m ready for the challenge. I’m ready for it all.”

To this point, singers have only had to impress their coaches but starting now, America decides who continues to the next stage.

“I want this,” said Gymani. “So I’m going to bring it like I want it.”

“I’m prepared either way it goes, this was an amazing experience for me,” said Shadale. “And hopefully I can continue on.”

Performances tonight will make the difference.

“I’m just really looking forward to being able to just sing my booty off,” said Ryleigh Plank.

“I’ve never experienced the gravity of the voice stage in the lives and I’m excited, it’s gonna be great,” said Lana Scott.

That is what everyone’s counting on.

“The Voice” airs tonight and tomorrow at 8 p.m. on WDTN.

“The Voice” Season 21 Artists

  • Girl Named Tom, Team Kelly, Pettisville, OH/South Bend, IN
  • Katie Rae, Team Kelly, Sacramento, CA/Milipitas, CA
  • Peedy Chavis, Team Blake, Lawrenceville, GA
  • Wendy Moten, Team Blake, Nashville, TN/Memphis, TN
  • Lana Scott, Team Blake, Chesapeake, VA/Pasadena, CA
  • Samuel Harness, Team Legend, Fort Wayne, IN
  • Joshua Vacanti, Team Legend, Lockport, NY
  • Jim & Sasha Allen, Team Ariana, Newtown, CT
  • Gymani, Team Kelly, East Point, GA
  • Raquel Trinidad, Team Ariana, Tampa, FL/ Miami, FL
  • Jeremy Rosado, Team Kelly, Tampa, FL/Queens, NY
  • Holly Forbes, Team Ariana, Catlettsburg, KY
  • Bella DeNapoli, Team Ariana, Long Island, NY
  • David Vogel, Team Legend, Valhalla, NY
  • Shadale, Team John, Douglasville, GA
  • Ryleigh Plank, Team Ariana, Fort Myers, FL
  • Jershika Maple, Team Legend, Killeen, TX/Shreveport, LA
  • Libianca, Team Blake, Minneapolis, MN
  • Paris Winningham, Team Blake, Jacksonville, FL/Richmond, VA

About “The Voice”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fqZEt_0cqZR3P900

Multi-platinum global recording artist, Grammy Award winner and talented actress Ariana Grande claims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 21. Carson Daly returns as host.

The show’s innovative format features four stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts and Live Performance Shows.

During the Blind Auditions, the decisions from the coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. The coaches hear the artists perform but they don’t get to see them, thanks to rotating chairs. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, they push a button to select the artist for their team. At this point, the coach’s chair will swivel so that they can face the artist they selected. If more than one coach pushes the button, the power then shifts to the artists to choose which coach they want to work with. If no one pushes their button, the artist is eliminated from the competition.

Also returning this season is the block, which adds another layer of coach competition during the Blind Auditions. The coach chairs each have an extra set of buttons with the other three coaches’ names on them, which prevents a coach from adding a new artist to his or her team. The coaches can only use their block buttons on one artist for the entire first round of the competition. The blocked coach only discovers they are blocked if they press their button, and though their chair will still turn, their lane lights up with “BLOCKED.” If the coach doesn’t press their button, the block is still available for another audition.

Once the teams are set, the battle is on. The coaches dedicate themselves to developing their team of artists, giving them advice and sharing the secrets of their success, along with help from their celebrity advisors. The coaches enlist music industry heavyweights to prepare their artists for the Battle Rounds. This season’s Battle Advisors include Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), and Dierks Bentley (Team Blake).

During the Battle Rounds, the coaches will pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a live, fully vaccinated in-studio audience, at limited capacity. The artists are vying for their coach’s confidence and decision to take them to the next round.

After each vocal battle, the coach must choose which of his or her artists will advance to the next round of competition. Each coach will have one save and one steal in the Battle Rounds. The losing artist is available to be saved by their own coach, but with the steals still in play, the artist could potentially choose to go with a different coach, leading to even tougher decisions for the coaches and artists. Artists who won their battle, were saved by their own coach or were stolen by another coach will advance to the Knockouts.

For the artists who made it to the Knockouts, one superstar Mega Mentor will be on hand to work with all the coaches and their teams as they prepare the artists for this challenge. In the Knockouts, the artists will be paired against a teammate once more, but this time, they will select their own songs to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits. The coaches will choose the winner, and the artist not selected will be available to be stolen by another coach. The stakes are high as each coach will only have one steal in the Knockouts.

Once the Live Performance Shows begin, the top artists will compete against each other weekly during a live broadcast. This time the television audience will vote to save their favorite artists. The artists with the lowest number of votes will be eligible for the Instant Save and will each perform a new song to prove why they should continue in the competition. America will then have the opportunity to save their favorite performer by voting on “The Voice” Official App or NBC.com. Those with the lowest number of votes will be sent home. In the end, one artist will be named “The Voice” and will receive the grand prize of a recording contract.

