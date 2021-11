Around the time Aaron Stanton got into virtual reality, he started playing the game “Audioshield” — and soon noticed he’d logged 120 hours on the pursuit. Stanton knows how it sounds. “That’s not the kind of thing you’d normally brag about, like on a first date or something,” he joked during a recent video interview. But “Audioshield” is a rhythm game that requires you to punch the air, and Stanton was breaking a sweat. He realized he was exercising, which meant his VR headset “was by far the most effective exercise equipment” he owned — he had never spent that many hours on his treadmill.

