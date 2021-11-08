CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Breaking Down How Notre Dame Can Replace Avery Davis

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1PLM_0cqZQLFB00

Notre Dame got the worst-case news today when it was announced that wide receiver and captain Avery Davis is going to miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his knee. Davis was injured in the second half of the Notre Dame victory over Navy, and how the Irish must figure out a way to thrive without.

Notre Dame must figure out a way to thrive without Davis, and Irish Breakdown has some ideas on how to make that happen. In the video and podcast below we dive into those scenarios, and the exciting opportunities that are there for Notre Dame to turn to.

Here are several options of what Notre Dame needs to do to replace Davis and continue growing the offense.

1. Lorenzo Styles - Head coach Brian Kelly stated that freshman Lorenzo Styles will move over to the slot position in Notre Dame's 11 personnel (three receivers) package. That makes sense and is a good move. Notre Dame cannot simply abandon its 11 personnel package because it is down to just five healthy scholarship receivers.

Styles is a different type of receiver than Davis. The freshman is smart beyond his years but he's not yet the route runner as Davis, nor does he have the experience working the middle of the field. The staff must quickly identify what he's best at and start to build around that, with the focus being on trying to get him rolling early on.

This doesn't mean Styles can't play some outside still either, but giving him the majority of the reps in the slot initially to get him acclimated would be helpful.

2. Be more multiple - A key for Notre Dame moving forward is that it must be far more diverse from a formation, personnel and play-calling standpoint. It is imperative that the staff be more creative with its offense in the final three games, and simply using the excuse of being young or thin at wide receiver won't fly. There are changes that can and should be made that can allow this offense to not only remain what it has been, but to get even better.

That means using players at different spots (see below), using RPOs and screen game to a great degree and using scheme more effectively to create openings, like we saw in the win over USC.

3. Avoid the 12 personnel trap - One thing Notre Dame can't do is make the mistake of going too much to 12 personnel (two tight ends), which would put Michael Mayer in the slot more. Of course this personnel grouping has some merit, but it hasn't been a great grouping for Notre Dame this season and the complete unwillingness to use and throw to the second tight end limits the offense, as it only has four threats in the pass game (often just three).

The blocking at tight end this season also hasn't been good enough to justify using this alignment as a primary offering in 2021.

4. More running backs - We spend a lot of time in the show breaking down how the great depth at running back should be a primary factor in replacing Davis. Notre Dame is LOADED at running back, and the backs can do different things. Moving Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree around more is a must.

What is also a must is the staff needs to think outside of its box to a much greater degree and figure out how it can not only use three backs, but sometimes four (Audric Estime). The trio of Williams, Tyree and Logan Diggs is simply too good to take snaps away from them to give to a second tight end.

I want to see a lot more 20 personnel (two backs, three receivers), 21 (two backs, two receivers, 1 tight end) and even some 30 (three backs, two receivers) and 31 (three backs, one tight end, one receiver) personnel.

The only thing limiting Notre Dame from having a lot of success with those groupings is its own limitations from a creativity and teaching standpoint.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

Related
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Michael Mayer, Bo Bauer, Braden Lenzy, Backs

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media after a 28-3 victory over Virginia on Saturday. Here are the highlights from his press conference. “He’s a freak. We targeted him. Now, they doubled him on a couple of throws. We went to Kevin (Austin) on the touchdown. That was a third down and they ran in and out coverage on him and doubled them. So, our read was to go to Kevin in the one-on-one and Kevin comes up with a great play. But yeah, he was targeted. We were going to try to get him the ball. Obviously, he makes a great catch.. He takes it off the guy's helmet. So, that's just the kind of player he is.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Brian Kelly Talks Victory Over Virginia, Notre Dame's Identity, Irish Running Backs

Brian Kelly talks about his team's resume, Notre Dame's identity, and some big individual efforts from the 28-3 victory over Virginia. 1. Four weeks ago, Notre Dame, despite its 5-1 record, was a great big question mark. There was no offensive identity and the defense was alternately shaky and good from week to week. There were issues at quarterback and the offensive line had struggled badly.
VIRGINIA STATE
IrishBreakdown

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense Starts Fast, Sputters Late In Win Over Virginia

Notre Dame (9-1) earned a 28-3 victory over Virginia in a game that started well and ended with a bit of a whimper. *** OC Tommy Rees was very creative with his personnel usage in the first half. We saw the base 11 personnel and 12 personnel packages, but we also saw 13 personnel, 22 personnel and 21 personnel. Notre Dame used a lot of 21 personnel (2 backs, 1 tight end) in the red zone and on third-down. Out of that package we saw Kyren Williams lining up or motioning outside as a wide receiver, which is exactly what I wanted to see. Great decision by Rees and good usage of his best player in different ways.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
IrishBreakdown

Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Offense Against Virginia

Notre Dame (8-1) looks to improve on its No. 9 ranking in the College Football Playoff tonight when it takes on the explosive Virginia Cavaliers (6-3). If Notre Dame is going to beat the Cavaliers the Irish offense will need to play one of its best games of the season. Here are five keys to the offense playing a vital role in the kind of impressive road win Notre Dame needs to impress the playoff committee.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Stares Down Adversity And Beats Virginia

Notre Dame came into its game against Virginia believing it needed to score 30 points against its high-powered offense to win. It didn’t get to that number in a 28-3 victory over the Cavaliers on Saturday at Scott Stadium and it didn’t matter. The Irish have won 40 straight games when it has scored more than 30 points.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Styles
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Has A Clear College Football Playoff Path

Notre Dame ranked ninth in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, and the Irish still have five teams it must climb ahead of. That seems daunting considering Notre Dame has just two games remaining, two games against a pair of 3-7 opponents. The path forward, however, isn't as daunting...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#American Football#Acl#Navy#Irish Breakdown
IrishBreakdown

How To Watch Notre Dame Take On Virginia

How to watch and listen to the matchup between Notre Dame and Virginia. Television: ABC - David Pasch (play-by-play); Dusty Dvoracek (analyst); Tom Luginbill (sideline) Stream: Also available on fuboTV: Get a 7-Day Free Trial!!. Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst); ESPN, Sirus XM (Channel...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Brian Kelly On Kyle Hamilton, Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame vs Virginia Prediction

Five thoughts ahead of Notre Dame's matchup against Virginia, including a prediction. 1. Don’t ever underestimate Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly’s acumen in manipulating the message; or at least trying to. In this instance, it’s the strange way he’s twisted the storyline about star safety Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton hurt his knee against USC. No one except the coaching staff and Hamilton knows the extent of the injury. What’s clear is that Kelly indicated it wasn’t season-ending after it happened. Hamilton will miss his third straight game against Virginia this week. Kelly has always insisted that Hamilton will return this season if healthy.
NFL
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Lands 2022 Offensive Tackle Aamil Wagner

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from 2022 offensive tackle Aamil Wagner from Dayton (Ohio) Wayne. Wagner picked Notre Dame over Penn State, Ohio State, Kentucky and Maryland. He visited Notre Dame officially this summer, and many thought he was headed to Kentucky, but the Irish pulled off the surprise and landed him.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
607
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy