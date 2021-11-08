Breaking Down How Notre Dame Can Replace Avery Davis

Notre Dame got the worst-case news today when it was announced that wide receiver and captain Avery Davis is going to miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his knee. Davis was injured in the second half of the Notre Dame victory over Navy, and how the Irish must figure out a way to thrive without.

Notre Dame must figure out a way to thrive without Davis, and Irish Breakdown has some ideas on how to make that happen. In the video and podcast below we dive into those scenarios, and the exciting opportunities that are there for Notre Dame to turn to.

Here are several options of what Notre Dame needs to do to replace Davis and continue growing the offense.

1. Lorenzo Styles - Head coach Brian Kelly stated that freshman Lorenzo Styles will move over to the slot position in Notre Dame's 11 personnel (three receivers) package. That makes sense and is a good move. Notre Dame cannot simply abandon its 11 personnel package because it is down to just five healthy scholarship receivers.

Styles is a different type of receiver than Davis. The freshman is smart beyond his years but he's not yet the route runner as Davis, nor does he have the experience working the middle of the field. The staff must quickly identify what he's best at and start to build around that, with the focus being on trying to get him rolling early on.

This doesn't mean Styles can't play some outside still either, but giving him the majority of the reps in the slot initially to get him acclimated would be helpful.

2. Be more multiple - A key for Notre Dame moving forward is that it must be far more diverse from a formation, personnel and play-calling standpoint. It is imperative that the staff be more creative with its offense in the final three games, and simply using the excuse of being young or thin at wide receiver won't fly. There are changes that can and should be made that can allow this offense to not only remain what it has been, but to get even better.

That means using players at different spots (see below), using RPOs and screen game to a great degree and using scheme more effectively to create openings, like we saw in the win over USC.

3. Avoid the 12 personnel trap - One thing Notre Dame can't do is make the mistake of going too much to 12 personnel (two tight ends), which would put Michael Mayer in the slot more. Of course this personnel grouping has some merit, but it hasn't been a great grouping for Notre Dame this season and the complete unwillingness to use and throw to the second tight end limits the offense, as it only has four threats in the pass game (often just three).

The blocking at tight end this season also hasn't been good enough to justify using this alignment as a primary offering in 2021.

4. More running backs - We spend a lot of time in the show breaking down how the great depth at running back should be a primary factor in replacing Davis. Notre Dame is LOADED at running back, and the backs can do different things. Moving Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree around more is a must.

What is also a must is the staff needs to think outside of its box to a much greater degree and figure out how it can not only use three backs, but sometimes four (Audric Estime). The trio of Williams, Tyree and Logan Diggs is simply too good to take snaps away from them to give to a second tight end.

I want to see a lot more 20 personnel (two backs, three receivers), 21 (two backs, two receivers, 1 tight end) and even some 30 (three backs, two receivers) and 31 (three backs, one tight end, one receiver) personnel.

The only thing limiting Notre Dame from having a lot of success with those groupings is its own limitations from a creativity and teaching standpoint.

