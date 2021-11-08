CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariana Grande Did Her Own Glam for a Photo Shoot — and Her Makeup Artist Approves

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

She’s got skills! Ariana Grande may have a glam squad at the ready 24/7, but she definitely doesn’t need them. Because as it turns out, she pretty much has what it takes to be a professional makeup artist.

On Sunday, November 7, the 28-year-old singer shared some gorgeous pictures from a recent shoot. And while hair guru Josh Liu was credited for her fabulous hair and stylist Mimi Cuttrell was responsible for picking out her adorable ivory seashell dress, the flawless complexion, perfect wing and expertly applied eyelashes were all a result of Grande’s work.

In fact, she did such a good job that her go-to makeup artist Ash K. Holm even took notice. “Making me proud with the glam,” she commented on the “7 Rings” singer’s Instagram post. Holm even took to her own Instagram Stories to show her support.

“Makeup by @arianagrande Can we talk about how chic beautiful she looks?! Making me proud,” Holm, who did Grande’s makeup for her wedding, captioned the photo.

While we had no idea that the singer was * that * good at doing her own glam, it’s no surprise that she knows her way around a makeup bag — she’s launching her own line of beauty products, r.e.m. beauty, on November 12.

Earlier today, the brand teased some of the products in the first drop, giving the first preview at the brand’s packaging. In line with previous photo shoots and campaign imagery, the products all have a futuristic feel with chrome and metallic casing.

“Chapter 1” of the four-part launch includes eyeshadows, lashes, mascaras, eyeliners, highlighters, matte lipstick, lip stains and lip glosses.

Fans obviously wasted no time sharing their excitement about the impending launch date, taking the comments section on the teaser posts by storm. “TAKE MY MONEY NOW PLZ,” a user wrote, while another added: “THIS IS INCREDIBLE.”

The singer first spoke about her beauty brand in September, telling Allure that “it was so hard” to keep her line under wraps for so long. “Covering the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse and people asking me, ‘Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?’ And me being like, ‘I don’t know, sweating,’” she joked to the outlet.

Even with her passion for the industry and obvious talent for makeup, Grande isn’t ignorant to the fact that celebrity brands are a dime a dozen. Still, she thinks there’s always room for more when it comes to makeup.

“I love and am a huge fan of peers that do both and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music,” she said.

Us Weekly

