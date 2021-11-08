CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Romania's ruling Liberals to negotiate new cabinet with rival leftists

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iGegx_0cqZPXcs00

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s ruling Liberals late on Monday chose to negotiate a new parliamentary majority with their former rivals, the opposition leftist Social Democrats (PSD), rather than rebuild a centrist coalition government which splintered two months ago.

Political infighting has extended a policy deadlock at a time the European Union state grapples with rising energy costs and its deadliest COVID-19 wave since the start of the pandemic as vaccine uptake is the second-lowest in the bloc.

The Liberals “decided with an absolute majority of votes to begin negotiations with PSD to coagulate a majority which ensures Romania has the stability needed to overcome political and sanitary crises,” the party said in a statement.

A resulting coalition will include the Liberals’ current junior ally, ethnic Hungarian party UDMR.

However, talks will likely take weeks, PSD leaders said, adding their list of demands included hikes in pensions, child subsidies and the minimum wage. Romania is struggling to contain large budget and current account deficits.

Negotiations will likely be fraught, as not all Liberals support an alliance with the Social Democrats. The party came to power in a general election in late 2020 strongly campaigning against efforts by the PSD to weaken the fight against corruption and the rule of law.

The PSD, parliament’s biggest party with 157 seats to the Liberals’ 134, is also likely to request key ministries.

President Klaus Iohannis, who retains a firm grip on the Liberal Party and who has the final say in designating a prime minister, will also complicate negotiations.

The Liberals chose against rebuilding a centrist coalition with former ally USR Plus, which withdrew from the cabinet in a row over a controversial regional development fund in early September, stripping Prime Minister Florin Citu of a parliamentary majority.

Nearly a third of all COVID-19 deaths in Romania since the onset of the pandemic early last year have occurred in just the past few weeks as daily infection numbers have soared to record highs and hospitals ran out of intensive care beds.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Putin offers help to resolve crisis at Belarus and EU border

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to help resolve a migrant crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, RIA news agency reported on Sunday citing an interview on a state TV channel. "We are ready to help it by all means...
POLITICS
Reuters

Hungary will not leave EU, wants to reform it, PM Orban says

BUDAPEST, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hungary will not leave the European Union but will resist attempts from Brussels to erode its sovereignty, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told his Fidesz party on Sunday. Nationalist Orban, who faces a close parliamentary election next year for the first time in more than a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klaus Iohannis
Reuters

EU to broaden Belarus sanctions on Monday - Borrell

PARIS (Reuters) - EU foreign ministers will widen sanctions on Belarus on Monday to include airlines and travel agencies thought to involved in bringing migrants to the bloc’s border, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. The EU has accused Belarus of encouraging migrants to come to its...
EUROPE
Reuters

Libyan presidency council head sees steps towards vote

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - There are serious steps being taken in Libya towards compromise over an election planned for December as part of a peace process, the country's Presidency Council head Mohamed al-Menfi told Reuters. "We must be optimistic and think that the elections will be on time with...
WORLD
Reuters

EU chief diplomat tells Belarus not to use people as weapons

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei discussed a migrant crisis on the Polish border and European sanctions against Minsk by phone on Sunday. Borrell wrote on Twitter that he had raised "the precarious humanitarian situation at the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romania#Leftists#Corruption#Election#Psd#European Union#Liberals#Hungarian#Udmr#The Social Democrats#Parliament#The Liberal Party
Reuters

Peru's Congress confirms new moderate left Cabinet

LIMA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Peru's Congress on Thursday confirmed a new moderate left Cabinet, three months into the administration of President Pedro Castillo, who's first lineup of ministers crumbled amid political uncertainty and nationalization threats. The new Cabinet is headed by Mirth Vasquez, a moderate left politician and former...
POLITICS
Reuters

Romania's centrists inch closer to rebuilding ruling coalition

BUCHAREST, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Romania's ruling centrist Liberals and their former USR ally inched closer to rebuilding their majority ruling coalition on Wednesday, their leaders said, a first step toward ending a month-long political stalemate jeopardising reforms. The Liberals (PNL), led by caretaker Prime Minister Florin Citu, cancelled a...
BUSINESS
AFP

Blaming Turkey for Belarus border crisis 'misguided': Erdogan aide

Blaming Turkey or its national airline for the humanitarian crisis at the Polish border with Belarus is "misguided", President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's top foreign policy adviser told AFP on Saturday. Ankara on Friday banned citizens of three Middle Eastern countries from flying from Turkish airports to the former Soviet republic because of "the problem of illegal border crossings between the European Union and Belarus". The decision came days after EU chief Ursula von der Leyen raised the possibility of imposing sanctions on airlines that engage in "human trafficking". Turkish Airlines provides one of the most heavily used international links to the Belarusian capital Minsk.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
Place
Europe
Reuters

West at risk of conflict with Russia, Britain's army chief says

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - There is a greater risk of an accidental war breaking out between the West and Russia than at any time since the Cold War, with many of the traditional diplomatic tools no longer available, Britain's most senior military officer said. General Nick Carter, chief of...
WORLD
Reuters

France warns Russia over Ukraine, Moscow denies weighing attack

MOSCOW/PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - France on Friday warned Russia against harming Ukraine's territorial integrity, after the United States shared with European allies its fears over Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and over a potential attack. Four European diplomats told Reuters that U.S. officials had raised their concerns...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

224K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy