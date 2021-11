Emily Gonzalez is a senior and Captain of the swim team. She is a humble and gracious leader. Few people work as hard daily. She primarily swims the freestyle. She sprints the 50 and 100, but also is a contender at the 200 and 500 free. Emily will be competing at the district level both individually and on relays for Mariner. Emily balances swim, school, (she is and honors student taking AP classes), and she also works. She is a great teammate and carries herself with strength, perseverance and integrity. She shows value to every teammate, no matter what level.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 11 DAYS AGO