Anaheim, CA

Anaheim Man Behind Bars on Suspicion of Killing Parents

By City News Service
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

ANAHEIM (CNS) - A 43-year-old Anaheim man was behind bars today on suspicion of killing his parents.

Carlos Manuel Robles-Lopez was booked on suspicion of killing 67-year-old Andres Alvaro-Robles and 65-year-old Teresa Lopez-Miguel, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer.

Investigators were working to determine how the couple was killed, but their injuries were ``consistent with a violent assault,'' Carringer said.

Police were called about 7:50 p.m. Sunday to the victims' apartment in the 600 block of West Vermont Avenue, Carringer said. When police arrived they found the couple, and Andres Alvaro-Robles was pronounced dead at the scene, but Teresa Lopez-Miguel was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, Carringer said.

The suspect also lived in the apartment off and on and was arrested there without incident, Carringer said.

The suspect was in Anaheim's jail being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

